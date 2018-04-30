See How Summer’s Hottest New Bright Lipsticks Look on Four Skin Tones

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
The warmer weather is finally here, and we’re super psyched to ditch those stuffy layers and add a sunny hit of colour to our ‘fits. What better way to do that than with a fun new lipstick? Pinks and purples are the perfect way to transition a makeup look as we approach the summer months, and to help you get into the spirit of the season and find your perfect bright lipstick, we swatched seven new shades on four different women. Scroll through to see and shop all the newest, sunniest hues.