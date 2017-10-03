Trust, Blue Mascara Is the Eye Product You Never Knew You Needed

When you’re browsing beauty trends on Pinterest, there’s the obvious—think “Instagram brows” and pastel hair colour—and then the more unexpected. Right now, it’s the under-the-radar trends that are grabbing our attention. And after perusing how to get the perfect faux freckles and which lip masks will plump our pouts, we came across something new (again): blue mascara.

It might be an eye product you never considered, but then again maybe you have—searches on the image-based site are up by 234%. If you’ve yet to put the ’80s glam trend to the test, there’s no time like the present. Click through the gallery below for options in every shade of bleu from Yves Klein blue to shocking turquoise and sophisticated navy, and get ready for a serious eye-opener.

1 of 16 Previous Next Tumblr

Chromat Zoom Lash in Metropolis Blue, $21, maccosmetics.ca

Previous 1. Chromat Zoom Lash in Metropolis Blue, $21, maccosmetics.ca

2. Givenchy Beauty Noir Couture Volume Mascara in N2 Blue Taffeta, $41, barneys.com

3. Covergirl Katy Kat Eye Mascara in Perry Blue, $10, well.ca

4. Yves Saint Laurent Beauty The Shock Volumizing Mascara in Underground Blue, $36, net-a-porter.com

5. Gucci Infinite Length Mascara, $40, saksfifthavenue.com

6. Sephora Collection V. For V.O.L.U.M.E. Mascara in Turquoise, $13, sephora.com

7. O!Mega Lash Mascara in Yves, $33, marcjacobsbeauty.com

8. Professional Color Mascara, $10, nyxcosmetics.ca

9. Chanel Dimensions De Chanel, $41, holtrenfrew.com

10. Mascara Wow in Deep Blue, $25, lisewatier.com

11. Eyeko Black Magic Mascara in Midnight Blue, $32, net-a-porter.com

12. Marcelle Power Volume Mascara, $13, beautyboutique.ca

13. Audacious Mascara in Minerve, $32, narscosmetics.com

14. Bourjois Push Up The Volume Mascara, $23, beautyboutique.ca

15. Diorshow Mascara in Blue, $36, holtrenfrew.com

16. Guerlain Cils d’Enfer Maxi Lash Mascara, $42, nordstrom.com Next

Related:

Want Over-The-Knee Boots? Here Are 15 Pairs For Every Budget

We Interviewed Kim Kardashian’s Queen of Contour Joyce Bonelli

A Failure Consultant’s Top Tips For Bouncing Back After A Setback