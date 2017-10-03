Trust, Blue Mascara Is the Eye Product You Never Knew You Needed

And we found deeply chic options to suit every budget

When you’re browsing beauty trends on Pinterest, there’s the obvious—think “Instagram brows” and pastel hair colour—and then the more unexpected. Right now, it’s the under-the-radar trends that are grabbing our attention. And after perusing how to get the perfect faux freckles and which lip masks will plump our pouts, we came across something new (again): blue mascara.

It might be an eye product you never considered, but then again maybe you have—searches on the image-based site are up by 234%. If you’ve yet to put the ’80s glam trend to the test, there’s no time like the present. Click through the gallery below for options in every shade of bleu from Yves Klein blue to shocking turquoise and sophisticated navy, and get ready for a serious eye-opener.

Chromat Zoom Lash in Metropolis Blue, $21, maccosmetics.ca

