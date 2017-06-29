The Best Travel-Ready Beauty Prods for Your Next Adventure

There’s nothing worse than arriving at security and having your precious, full-sized products confiscated. It’s heart-breaking, and oh so avoidable. From travel-sized makeup, to more flight-friendly formulas, to the perfect dry shampoo, there’s no reason why your beauty routine should have to suffer while you’re on the road.

Scroll through for 14 haircare, skincare and beauty products that’ll keep you looking super fresh no matter where you roam.

Benefit They’re Real Lengthening & Volumizing Mini Mascara, $16, sephora.com This mascara is the teeny-tiny version of Benefit’s most beloved lash prod, which means it won’t take up too much real estate in your bag.

