The Best-selling Beauty Products at Shoppers Drug Mart Across Canada

If you’re like other makeup-loving Canadians, you probs spend a good chunk of your beauty budgets at Shoppers (#OptimumPoints, amiright?). But have you ever wondered what their most popular prods really are? Us too. So we went straight to the source and asked the drugstore what holy grail beauty products Canadians in five regions across the country are constantly stocking up on. Herewith, the best-selling beauty products in Canada at Shoppers Drug Marts from sea to shining sea.

Atlantic Region: L’Oréal Lash Paradise Mascara, $14

This pretty pink tube gives your lashes maximum length and volume in just one coat, thanks to its smooth formula and soft-bristled brush that separates each lash.

West Coast: NYX Makeup Setting Spray Matte Finish, $10

If you suffer from 5 p.m. makeup melt, set your look for good with this matte-finish mist. For extra hold, wet your beauty blender or sponge with the spray before using it to apply your makeup.

Central Canada: Quo Facial Wipes, $10

Loaded with vitamins A, C and D, these sensitive-skin-friendly wipes remove makeup from face, eyes and lips. Bonus: they’ll even remove stubborn long-wearing formulas.

The Prairies: Maybelline Fit Me! Matte + Poreless Foundation, $8

Buff this natural-looking foundation into your skin to minimize the appearance of pores and keep shine at bay. And, with 32 different shades, you’re bound to find one that works for you.

The Territories: Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner, $29

Whether you want to create a precise, thin line, or go big with a dramatic winged look, you’ll get a liquid line that won’t budge from this little, felt-tip pen.

