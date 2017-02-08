Well-Oiled

If you’ve been using a cleanser that’s extra foamy and leaves you with that squeaky-clean feeling, chances are you’re stripping your skin of its natural healing oils. These alkaline formulas throw off your skin’s pH and leave you high and dry, no matter what time of year it is, says Dr. Sandy Skotnicki, dermatologist and medical director of Toronto’s Bay Dermatology Centre. “Over time, [alkaline cleansers] can cause a problem because you’re decreasing your skin barrier, which is causing tiny little holes in your skin, allowing things, such as pollution, to get in while moisture gets out.” Rather than reaching for lathering suds, try cleansing with an oil formula that contains good-quality essential oils to nourish your skin’s lipid layer instead of water, which can actually be dehydrating, especially for those who are typically sensitive or reactive, says Sharon McGlinchey, founder of Australian-based MV Organic Skincare. A telltale sign that you’ve been exposing your face to too much water is if you feel tight and dry and look red or blotchy when you get out of the shower. Instead of splashing away at the sink while washing, “follow an oil cleanser with a warm or hot compress to provide heat and encourage absorption,” says Sharon. “This helps deliver antioxidants to the deeper layers of the skin, where they can be anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory.”

Powder Play