The Best Drugstore Moisturizer to Stockpile This Winter

These prods will save your thirsty winter skin, promise!

0

Keeping your skin soft, supple and hydrated during the winter shouldn’t cost a literal arm and leg. We’ve rounded up our drugstore faves, from rich soaps to chap-preventing lip balms. Moisturize on!

1 of 10

Previous
Next

For Daytime Hydration

Inspired by Korean technology, this moisturizer provides some serious hydration (72 hours, to be exact) while also feeling lightweight and non-greasy on the skin.

L’Oréal Paris Hydra Genius Daily Liquid Care for Extra Dry Skin, $20, walmart.ca

Previous
Next

Related:
We Swatched 9 Red Lipsticks on 4 Skin Tones (Including the Newest Fenty Beauty Prod!)
All-natural Facial Mists to Keep You Dewy All. Winter. Long.
20 *Essential* Items to Stash in Your Makeup Bag

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

FLARE - Daily Fix App

Get FLARE’s Need to Know newsletter for your daily dose of up-to-the-minute fashion, beauty, celebrity and news stories hand-picked by our editors—straight to your inbox. Sign up here.

Comments are closed.

Resources