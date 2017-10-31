We Test-Drove Eight Pairs of Cheap ‘n Chic Faux Lashes so You Don’t Have to

Can we all just take a moment to applaud that Lilly Lashes are finally being sold at Sephora? For those of you who don’t know about Lilly, they’re the pinnacle of lash goals. Tons of celebrities and YouTubers swear by them and they usually go for around $30. They used to only ship throuhgh Lilly’s website, but they’re now available at Sephora in a new duo set called Perfect Pair Lashes featuring their most popular styles, Miami and Luxe. These babies are fluffy, voluminous and a beautiful length.

Degree of difficulty: Lilly lashes are not beginner-friendly, so be prepared to pratice a little before you get these ones just right The band: A thick, black band

To cut or not to cut: Yes, you’ll want to trim these to your preference.

Pair them with: The most glam makeup look you can dream up (that means lips AND eyes). They’re so major you might as well go for A Look.