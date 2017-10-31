We Test-Drove Eight Pairs of Cheap ‘n Chic Faux Lashes so You Don’t Have to

Faux lashes are no longer a niche beauty accessory, y’all. They’ve become a staple in lots of people’s beauty regimens. and there are legit hundreds of different styles out there to enhance your eyes and deliver the drama you desire, from an everyday fringe to a fierce evening lewk. But if you’ve never touched a pair of falsies in your life, and have no idea where to start, we’re here for you.
FLARE’s beauty intern, Giulia, who is a lash fiend (we don’t think we’ve ever seen her without major lashes, TBH), tried out eight pairs and reviewed each one based on everything from the band to the glue to the ease of application. Click through the gallery to find out which ones she swears by and find your perfect pair.
1 of 8
Ardell Faux Mink in 811, $10, sallybeauty.com
Starting short, these lashes get bigger and better as they reach the outer corner, giving that illusion of an elongated eye. These ones are a little bit on the thicker and fuller side, so take that as a warning if you don’t feel comfortable with that look.
Degree of difficulty: Low! Popping these bad boys on easy-peasy and totally beginner-friendly.
The band: A clear, invisible band
To cut or not to cut: Nope, these are ready to go.
Pair them with: A highlighter in the inner corner of your eye for a standout eye look.
Related:
See the Fenty Beauty Galaxy Eyeshadow Palette Swatched on Four Skin Tones
Trust, Blue Mascara Is the Eye Product You Never Knew You Needed
You’re Going to Want All of Fall’s New Eyeshadow Palettes
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
Get FLARE’s Need to Know newsletter for your daily dose of up-to-the-minute fashion, beauty, celebrity and news stories hand-picked by our editors—straight to your inbox. Sign up here.