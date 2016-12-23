The 16 Best Celebrity Beauty Looks of 2016

We’re heading into 2017 with fire face and hair inspo thanks to these celebs and their showstopping beauty moments this year

  0
<b>Kim Kardashian</b>
16
view slideshow
Photos

Related:
Celeb Makeup Artist Lisa Eldridge Fixes 7 Common Makeup Mistakes
21 Celebrity Hairstyles to Copy For Party Season
18 Stocking Stuffers For the Hardcore Beauty Lover in Your Life

Introducing the FLARE Morning Fix App

FLARE - Daily Fix App

Download FLARE Morning Fix—our new daily app—for fresh hits of fashion, beauty, health, sex, relationships, work and culture, plus shoppable outfit inspo! Find it on the App Store and Google Play.

Google Play Store
Apple App Store

Leave a comment

Sign in to comment.

Resources