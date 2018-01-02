The Best Beauty Products of 2017—According to Our Editors’ Honest Reviews

All year, the entire FLARE team devotes hours to rooting through our stash of beauty products to find out what’s legit and what you can quit. Last year, that resulted in a casual 200+ reviews—and we loved every minute of it. To make your life just a little bit easier (and not completely break your bank account), we decided to highlight 21 of our absolute favourites of the year gone by.

Herewith, all the top beauty products that 2017 served up.

Sugar Lip Treatment in Candy, $29, fresh.com The claim (in our words): “A buildable tinted lip treatment that’s hydrating, nourishing and protects against UV rays.” The conclusion: “I’m a longtime fan of the Sugar Lip Treatments, so I was super excited to try their new shade. Like a plain old lip balm, this one is hydrating and smooth, but unlike the OG, it gives my lips a delightful bubblegum pink tint. I love that the colour goes on sheer, but can be layered on for more intensity. It’s become my go-to lip prod for my bike commute (it has SPF 15!), work and beyond.” —Erinn Stewart, assistant fashion & beauty editor

