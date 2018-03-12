Hold Up, Bella Thorne Is Creating Her Own Makeup Line? Here’s Everything We Know

We watched Bella Thorne transition from a dancing Disney darling on Shake It Up, to a well-rounded actor with a steady stream of movie roles and TV appearances. But according to her IG, acting isn’t the only thing that she’s been working on lately.

If you follow Thorne on social media, you may have noticed she made a *pretty* surprising announcement last week. The star dropped the reveal after a fan commented on one of her posts, asking which lipstick colour she was wearing in the photo (valid question, it’s gorg!). The actress replied with, “My upcoming makeup line!” Wait, what?!

Other than the informal IG announcement, there’s been no official news from her or her team regarding an upcoming launch—so, naturally, people are hella confused. Fans have tons of questions, and are flooding her IG comments with “What’s going on?” and “Are you serious?” in an attempt to get better clarification. Although Thorne hasn’t given fans any other details on her upcoming makeup line, people everywhere on social media seem to have a lot to say about the news.

There’s been a lot of negativity

Critics question Thorne’s makeup skills, as she has posted some pretty out there looks in the past.

Bella Thorne, also known as the most delusional person on earth, has announced she is coming out with a makeup line. pic.twitter.com/sRDjAaFZNN — Molly Walsh (@MollyWalsh) March 8, 2018

Bella Thorne coming out with,a makeup line is just as useful as ordering a water at Starbucks — J e n n i f e r . (@JennLynnelle) March 9, 2018

bella thorne is coming out with her own makeup line and if it’s actually good ima be so confused — cariss (@assirac__) March 7, 2018

Bella Thorne is coming out with her own makeup line? That’s it. Makeup is cancelled. See ya — Em (@emgrayy_) March 7, 2018

Bella Thorne doesn’t know how to do her own makeup but she’s coming out with a makeup line pic.twitter.com/GWra60T1Iw — Mariah Lynn (@RyRy_2011) March 8, 2018

Not everyone is jaded

The IG photo that sparked this flurry of excitement/confusion has over 500,000 likes, so not everyone is totally against the idea.

I hope the products are not expensive tho 🙁 I would love to try your makeup line @bellathorne and I also hope it ships international! https://t.co/mWbBTGhhih — Claudia (@spreadlovenow96) March 7, 2018

What exactly has Bella Thorne done for people to be so rude about her coming out with makeup? Like dang at least wait and see until it comes out. Lol — Kimm Ramirez-Hughs (@kimmrodriguez22) March 8, 2018

I really cannot wait for @bellathorne ‘s makeup line — kaho♡bella (@kahochi1207) March 8, 2018

Since Thorne has been open about her acne struggles, will her line will focus on skincare? Or maybe we’re in for a range of bold eyeshadows? Regardless, we’re curious to see what she has in store (and praying that it’s inclusive, we don’t need another Tarte fiasco). In the meantime, we’ll just be hitting refresh on IG, waiting for an update.

