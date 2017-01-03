Prediction #1: Get ready to embrace the wet look

Watch everyone collectively put down the powder and embrace an oily face, because shine is no longer the enemy. Hair gets the soaked, slicked back treatment, too, for that “I sprinted through a rainforest on my way here” look.

Prediction #2: Natural hair isn’t going anywhere

Curly hair, don’t care dominated 2016. This year’s update? Brushing out those curls and teasing roots for some Judith Light-in-Who’s the Boss realness.

Prediction #3: Glitter, glitter everywhere

Eyelids, cheeks, lips and nails will sparkle and shine this year, and that will be the obligatory annual nod to the ’90s. Put Naomi Campbell’s Pat McGrath lip on your vision board.

Prediction #4: Colour, colour everywhere

2017 is about to get A LOT more colourful as the brightest blues, greens and yellows migrate from lids to lips and cheeks.

Prediction #5: No-makeup makeup lives on

As quickly as Kim K catapulted contouring to Insta popularity, she took it down a million notches in 2016. We’re happy to watch contouring continue to fade out this year into a more natural, pore-liberating look.

Related:

5 Overly Confident Culture Predictions for 2017

5 Overly Confident Fashion Predictions for 2017

5 Overly Confident Feminist Predictions for 2017

The 16 Best Celebrity Beauty Looks of 2016

