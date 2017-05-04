We Tried It: Our Editors Test 20 of the Hottest New Beauty Products

We sifted through the latest makeup, skincare and haircare to find out what deserves a spot on your vanity. Herewith, 20 editor-tested beauty products

  0

Every day, brand new products land on our desks, and it is our sacred duty to determine what you should and shouldn’t be spending your precious pennies on. So if you’re looking for a new primer, blush, eyeliner or lipstick, consult our beauty reviews and get the inside scoop on what we’re loving this month.

1 of 20

Previous
Next

Clé de Peau

Cream Blush in Perfect Peach, $60, cledepeaubeaute.com

The claim (in our words): “This cream blush is infused with a blend of three different moisturizing oils, including argan, and imparts long-lasting, radiant, sheer colour.”

The conclusion: “This was my first time using a cream blush, and by the looks of it, I’m ditching my powder kits now. Soft and lightweight, it left my skin feeling healthy, smooth and moisturized. But it’s the subtle hit of translucent colour—that perfect fresh-faced, sun-kissed flush without too much shine—that had me sold. Just bright and natural enough to perk up a dull complexion. Plus, it smells like fresh-cut roses.” —Alanna Evans, senior editor

Previous
Next

Related:
4 Super Quick and Easy Ways to Improve Your Beauty Regimen
We Tried It: 12 Lipsticks Swatched on Four Skin Tones
The Best Beauty Looks from the 2017 Met Gala Red Carpet

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

FLARE - Daily Fix App

Get FLARE’s Need to Know newsletter for your daily dose of up-to-the-minute fashion, beauty, celebrity and news stories hand-picked by our editors—straight to your inbox. Sign up here.

Comments are closed.

Resources