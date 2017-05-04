Clé de Peau

Cream Blush in Perfect Peach, $60, cledepeaubeaute.com

The claim (in our words): “This cream blush is infused with a blend of three different moisturizing oils, including argan, and imparts long-lasting, radiant, sheer colour.”

The conclusion: “This was my first time using a cream blush, and by the looks of it, I’m ditching my powder kits now. Soft and lightweight, it left my skin feeling healthy, smooth and moisturized. But it’s the subtle hit of translucent colour—that perfect fresh-faced, sun-kissed flush without too much shine—that had me sold. Just bright and natural enough to perk up a dull complexion. Plus, it smells like fresh-cut roses.” —Alanna Evans, senior editor