50 Beauty Gift Sets with *Major* Value—plus Exactly How Much You Save

Save that $$$

If you’re struggling to find the best gift for a beauty lover, you’ve come to the right place. These gift sets have major value that will have you spending less and getting more.

Click through to find the gift set that’ll get you the best bang for your buck.

Save $44

Marc Jacobs Rollerball Trio Set, $59, beautyboutique.ca

Value: $103

What You Get: Daisy, Daisy Eau So Fresh and Daisy Dream

