50 Beauty Gift Sets with *Major* Value—plus Exactly How Much You Save

If you’re struggling to find the best gift for a beauty lover, you’ve come to the right place. These gift sets have major value that will have you spending less and getting more.

Click through to find the gift set that’ll get you the best bang for your buck.

Save $44 Marc Jacobs Rollerball Trio Set, $59, beautyboutique.ca Value: $103

What You Get: Daisy, Daisy Eau So Fresh and Daisy Dream

2. Save $42 Dermalogica Anti-Aging Power Trio Set, $79, dermalogica.ca

Value: $121

What You Get: Daily Superfoliant, Multivitamin Power Recovery Masque and Dynamic Skin Recovery SPF50

3. Save $35 Consonant Skincare 100% Natural Skin Renewal Set, $33, well.ca

Value: $68

What You Get: Ultra Moisturizing Organic Face Cream for Dry Skin, HydrExtreme and Maximum Glycolic Meta Serum

4. Save $40 Smashbox Drawn In. Decked Out. Legendary Lipstick and Lip Mattifyer, $32, beautyboutique.ca

Value: $72

What You Get: Six mini cream lipsticks in Famous, Audition, Primrose, Fig, Witchy, Legendary and one deluxe size Insta-Matte lipstick transformer

5. Save $43 Clarisonic Mia 2 + Boscia Skin Care Porefecting Holiday Set, $219, clarisonic.ca

Value: $262

What You Get: Seabreeze Mia 2 Face Brush, Radiance Brush Head, Thermal Black Cleanser, Revitalizing Black Hydration Gel, 30 g Luminizing Black Mask, Universal USB Charger and USB AC Power Wall Adapter

6. Save $30 American Crew Online Only King Of Grooming Bag, $39, global.ulta.com

Value: $69

What You Get: Travel size Daily Shampoo and Firm Hold Styling; full size Shave Moisturizing Shave Cream and Pomade

7. Save $117 BareMinerals Oohs & Aahs Radiant Collection For Eyes, Lips and Cheeks, $53, global.ulta.com

Value: $172

What You Get: READY Eyecolor in Ecru, Wheat, Tan Lines, Foreshadow, READY All Over Face Color in Flawless Radiance, READY Blush in True Matte, Gen Nude Matte Liquid Lipcolor in Boss, Gen Nude Buttercream Lip Gloss in Snarky, Lash Domination Volumizing Mascara in Intense Black and a Luxe Makeup Bag

8. Save $17 The Body Shop Coconut Ultimate Gift Set, $60, thebodyshop.com

Value: $77

What You Get: Shower Gel Coconut, Body Milk Coconut, Body Scrub Coconut, Body Butter Coconut, Eau De Toilette Coconut, Hand Cream Coconut and Spinner

9. Save $34 Butter London Little Gems Set, $34, well.ca

Value: $68

What You Get: Six Trend Lacquers in Smart, Regalia, Say Yes, Adventure Awaits, Full Steam Ahead and Diamond Geezer

10. Save $51.50 Clinique The Chubbettes Twenty-Piece Set, $65, thebay.com

Value: $116.50

What You Get: 10 Chubby Stick Moisturizing Lip Colour Balms and 10 Chubby Stick Intense Moisturizing Lip Colour Balms

11. Save $15 FarmHouse Fresh Soft and Fluffy Limited Edition Gift Set, $34, farmhousefreshgoods.com

Value: $49

What You Get: Sweeping Softness 3-Step Sampler Sweet Cream with Sea Salt Scrub, Whoopie! Cream Shea Butter Cream and Agave Nectar Body Oil and Fluffy Bunny Shea Butter Hand Cream

12. Save $53 Foreo Dream Team Plus Three-Piece Set, $119, thebay.com Value: $172

What You Get: LUNA Play Plus, ISSA Playhybrid electric toothbrush, Foreo Day Cleanser and Foreo Night Cleanser

13. Save $33 L’Occitane The Deluxe Almond Gift Set, $114, ca.loccitane.com

Value: $147

What You Get: Almond Shower Oil, Almond Milk Concentrate, 3 x Almond Delicious Soap, 2 x Almond Supple Skin Oil, 2 x Almond Delicious Hands, Almond Milk Concentrate, Almond Shower Oil and L’Occitane Pouch

14. Save $29 Lancome La Nuit Tresor Three-Piece Holiday Set, $85, thebay.com

Value: $114

What You Get: Tresor la Nuit Fragrance, Tresor La Nuit Body Lotion and Tresor La Nuit Shower Gel

15. Save $45 Kerastase Aura Botanica Holiday Gift Set, $110, kerastase.ca

Value: $155

What You Get: Bain Micellaire Shampoo, Soin Fondamental Conditioner and Oil Concentre Essential

16. Save $33 Kiehl ’s Essentials For Him Set, $76, kiehls.ca Value: $109

What You Get: Age Defender Eye Repair, Facial Fuel Moisturizer, Facial Fuel Cleanser, Grooming Solutions Soap and Grooming Solutions 2-in-1 Shampoo

17. Save $92 IT Cosmetics IT Brushes For Ulta All That Shimmers Set, $75, global.ulta.com

Value: $167

What You Get: Brilliant Powder Brush. Radiant Foundation Brush, Stunning Eyeshadow Brush, Dazzling Crease Brush, Luminous Smudger Brush and Shimmering Brush Holder

18. Save $56 Gucci Bloom Three-Piece Holiday Set, $170, thebay.com

Value: $226

What You Get: Eau de toilette, Body lotion and Eau de toilette rollerball

19. Save $23 Glossier Cloud Paint Quad, $65, glossier.com

Value: $88

What You Get: Four Cloud Paints in Beam, Puff, Haze and Dusk

20. Save $49 M.A.C Snow Ball Four-Piece Lip Kit – Warm, $39, thebay.com

Value: $88

What You Get: Four Lipsticks in Nude Du Jour, Nouvelle Vogue, Russian Red and Antique Velvet

21. Save $28 Maybelline FaceStudio Kit, $39, global.ulta.com

Value: $67

What You Get: FaceStudio Master Prime, two Master Camo Color Correcting Pens in Green and Pink, Master Fix Setting + Perfecting Loose Powder and FaceStudio Master Fix Wear Boosting Setting Spray

22. Save $40 NUXE Prodigieux Four-Piece Set, $62, thebay.com

Value: $102

What You Get: Huile Prodigieuse, Prodigieux Shower Oil, Crème Prodigieuse and Prodigieux Body Lotion

23. Save $52 StriVectin Tighten Up Kit – 4 Piece, $99, londondrugs.com

Value: $151

What You Get: TL Advanced Tightening Neck Cream, 360º Tightening Eye Serum, Tightening & Sculpting Face Cream and TL Advanced Light Tightening Neck Cream

24. Save $40 BEAUTYBLENDER fab.five Set, $100, sephora.com

Value: $140

What You Get: original Beautyblender, Beautyblender red carpet, Beautyblender royal, Beautyblender nude and Beautyblender bubble

25. Save $42 BITE Beauty Amuse Bouche Liquified Lip Set, $26, sephora.com

Value: $68

What You Get: Four Amuse Bouche Liquified Lip in Demi-Glace, Flambe, Braised and Whip

26. Save $44 DevaC url Celebrate Super Curly Hair Kit, $52, global.ulta.com Value: $96

What You Get: Full-size Decadence Cleanser & Conditioner, trial size of SuperCream and DevaScarf

27. Save $46 Deborah Lippman Very Berry Shades Of Berry Nail Polish Set, $38, sephora.com Value: $84

What You Get: Six Nail Polish in Strawberry Fields Forever, Cranberry Kiss, Raspberry Jam, Mulberry’s Dream, Cherries Jubilee and Boys N Berries

28. Save $89 Cover FX Custom Enhancer Drops Fault, $275, sephora.com

Value: $364

What You Get: Seven Custom Enhancer Drops in Halo, Celestial, Blossom, Moonlight, Sunlight, Rose Gold and Candlelight

29. Save $33 CLE AN Six Piece Travel Spray Layering Collection, $67, sephora.com

Value: $100

What You Get: Travel sprays in Sueded Oud, Velvet Flora, Blonde Rose, Rain (Reserve Blend), Amber Saffron and Warm Cotton (Reserve Blend)

30. Save $281 Ciate London Chloe Morello’s Beauty Haul by Ciate London Volume 2, $59, sephora.com Value: $340

What You Get: Chloe Morello Pretty, Fun & Fearless Eyeshadow Palette Volume 2, Fierce Flicks, Mini Wonderwand Mascara and Mini Liquid Velvet in Sydney

31. Save $121 Buxom Buxom Lips Of Leash Plumping 15-Piece Mini Lip Collection, $74, sephora.com Value: $195

What You Get: Seven Lip Polishes in Brooke, Clair, Sophia, Jasmine, Stacy, Jill and Kayla; eight Lip Creams in Pink Champagne, Peach Dacquiri, Dolly, Mudslide, Berry Bramble, Wild Orchid, Cherry Flip and Sangria

32. Save $112 DryBar Buttercup Fully Loaded Set, $254, sephora.com Value: $366

What You Get: Buttercup Blow Dryer, Lil’ Lemon Drop Detangler To-Go, 2 Hold Me Hair Clips, On The Rocks Clarifying Charcoal Shampoo, On The Rocks Lightweight Replenishing Conditioner, Prep Rally Prime & Prep Detangler, Triple Sec 3-In-1, Sparkling Soda Shine Mist and Detox Dry Shampoo

33. Save $71 GLAMGLOW Let it Glow! SUPERMUD Set, $79, sephora.com Value: $150 What You Get: Supermud Clearing Treatment, Youthmud Tinglexfoliate Treatment, Gravitymud Firming Treatment and Thirstymud Hydrating Treatment

34. Save $47 Josie Maran Best of Argan Skincare Revivers Set, $68, sephora.com Value: $115 What You Get: Whipped Mud Mask in Lavender Citrus, Whipped Argan Oil Face Butter, 100 Percent Pure Argan Oil and Whipped Argan Oil Body Butter in Unscented

35. Save $60 Lise Watier PerfeXion Holiday Gift Set, $78, beautyboutique.ca Value: $138 What You Get: PerfeXion Anti-Aging Day Cream Corrector, PerfeXion Anti-Aging Night Cream Corrector and PerfeXion Anti-Aging Serum Corrector

36. Save $40 Laura Mercier Mode To Modern Caviar Stick Eye Colour Collection, $50, sephora.com Value: $90 What You Get: Four Deluxe Caviar Stick Eyes in Rosegold, Amethyst, Vanilla Kiss and Au Naturel

37. Save $41 Milk Makeup It’s All A Blur Set, $39, sephora.com Value: $80 What You Get: Natural Dry Shampoo, Mini Lip Color in Grrl, Mini Face Mist, Mini Ubame Mascara, Mini Highlighter, and one Biodegradable Micellar Water Makeup Remover Wipe

38. Save $38 Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber De-Tox and De-Stress Kit, $64, sephora.com Value: $102 What You Get: Cucumber Gel Mask Extreme De-Tox Hydrator, Cucumber De-Tox Foaming Cleanser and Cucumber De-Tox Bouncy Hydrating Gel

39. Save $34 Pur Best-Sellers Mascara Trifecta 3 Pc Mini Mascara Collection, $25, global.ulta.com Value: $59 What You Get: Big Look Mascara With Argan Oil, Triple Threat Slimline Mascara and Fully Charged Magnetic Mascara $59

40. Save $61 Ouai OUAIlisted Essentials Kit, $45, sephora.com Value: $106 What You Get: Memory Mist, Wave Spray, Dry Shampoo Foam, Chloe + Isabel Hair Accessory and Ouai travel bag

41. Save $48 OLEHENRIKSEN Glow Together Blockbuster Skincare Set, $92, sephora.com Value: $140 What You Get: Pore-Balance Facial Sauna Scrub, Truth Advanced Moisturizing Crème, Uplifting Transformation Eye Gel, Truth Serum Facial Serum, Power Peel (one treatment), Sheer Transformation Perfecting Moisturizer, So Nurturing Cleansing Cloths , Face the Truth Gel Cleanser and Transforming Almond Facial Polish

42. Save $103 NUDESTIX Nude(art)ist Magnetic Eye Box Set, $65, sephora.com Value: $168 What You Get: Magnetic Luminous Eye Color in Angel (rose gold), Lilith (champagne), Twilight (gray beige) , Magnetic Matte Eye Color in Army (olive brown), Putty (neutral beige) and Taupe (neutral brown)

43. Save $35 NEST Inked by NEST Eau de Parfum and Scent Tattoo Set, $15, sephora.com Value: $50 What You Get: Two Eau de Parfum Rollerballs in Indigo and Black Tulip; two Scented tattoos In Indigo and Black Tulip

44. Save $22 MoroccanOil Fragrance Originale Collection, $98, sephora.com Value: $120 What You Get: Shampoo - Moisture and Shine, Conditioner – Moisture and Shine, Moroccanoil Treatment and Body Soufflé

45. Save $218 Sephora Collection Colour Wonder Eye Palette, $74, sephora.com Value: $292 What You Get: 76 Eyeshadows, Base Powder, Highlighter, two Eye Pencils in Matte Black and Gunmetal Shimmer and a Double-ended Eyeshadow brush

46. Save $29 Sol De Janeiro Bum Bum Beauty Escape Set, $75, sephora.com Value: $104 What You Get: Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, Brazilian Kiss Lip Butter and Brazilian Crush Body Fragrance Mist

47. Save $35 Stila Eye For Elegance Liquid Eye Shadow Set, $59, sephora.com Value: $94 What You Get: Shimmer & Glow Liquid Eyeshadows in Kitten, Grace and Twig, Glitter & Glow Liquid Eyeshadows in Peachy Sheen, Smoldering Satin and Next to Notte

48. Save $463 Tarte Limited Edition Treasure Box Collector’s Set, $77, sephora.com Value: $540 What You Get: 24 Amazonian Clay Eyeshadows, Amazonian Clay Blushes in Perk and Wish, Amazonian Clay Bronzers in Navigate and Excursion, Amazonian Clay Highlighter in Wanderlust, Full-Size Sex Kitten Eyeliner, Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-In-1 Mascara and Deluxe Tarteist Quick Dry Matte Lip Paint in Grand

49. Save $27 Too Faced Under The Kissletoe The Ultimate Liquified Set, $32, sephora.com Value: $59 What You Get: Melted Matte in Drop Dead Red, Melted Latex in Hopeless Romantic, Melted Lipstick in Chihuahua and Melted Lipstick in Chocolate Honey

50. Save $32 Urban Decay All Nighter Makeup Setting Spray Duo, $48, sephora.com Value: $80 What You Get: Two All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray. Next

