Look and feel good with water bottle-based leggings $0

I’m sharing my experience with the leggings that one brand is currently giving away for free.

When I heard last year that a new brand, Niceline Collective, was giving their leggings away for free, I was admittedly skeptical. Why would they do that? Are they any good? What’s the catch? Naturally, the buzz has been loud since their launch last spring, so I was eager to give them a try. I’ll start by telling you that since I got my hands on them, they’ve quickly risen to the top of my (literal) heap of leggings, thanks in large part to how utterly flattering they are (more on that later).

To answer the questions you probably have about Niceline Collective, I did a little digging. The brand launched the promotion to generate buzz (they’ve succeeded) prior to the launch of their full collection (coming soon!) and let customers fall in love with them before investing. For the cost of shipping ($19.95, since they’re shipping straight from Vietnam), Niceline Collective will send you a pair of black leggings in your selected size after you redeem the offer via email and share it on your Facebook page. The leggings themselves have plenty of great qualities: They’re eco-friendly (made with recycled water bottles) and fair trade, are shaping yet comfortable, and feature a quick-drying fabric that keeps you warm when it’s cold and cool when it’s hot. I could go on all day, but find out more about what they have going for them here.



What really sold me on Niceline Collective‘s leggings is that they’re devoid of frills, making them appropriate for both streetwear and working out, and they’re one of the most flattering pairs of leggings I own. The ultra-high 12-inch rise makes my legs look longer than they ever have—which is saying a lot for my 5’4″ frame—and the fabric is soft yet slimming.



The promotion to receive the leggings for just the cost of shipping ends February 3 at 11:59pm PST and after that, they’ll go up to $70 (but shipping will be less, as they’ll come from a warehouse in the U.S.). I can say without hesitation that I’d gladly pay $70 for them.

Keep scrolling to find out what makes Niceline Collective’s leggings so amazing, see yours truly wearing them, and shop a few ways to style them.

