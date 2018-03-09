These Red Carpet Beauty Looks Are Perfect For Prom—Here’s How to Recreate Them

Looking for a super *current* beauty look for prom? Consider the just-wrapped awards season as your ultimate hair and makeup inspo. Zendaya’s perfectly smoked-out eye from the Oscars? Yes, please. Diane Kruger’s undone crimped bob from the Critic’s Choice Awards? Give it.

And if you think these looks are too advanced to even attempt yourself, think again. We spoke with two of Hollywood’s biggest beauty pros—the one and only Charlotte Tilbury, makeup artist to the stars and creator of her top-selling beauty line, and Bridget Brager, hair guru and celebrity stylist for Herbal Essences—about how to get the most glam red carpet hair and makeup looks at home.

The Look: Emma Roberts at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party

For Emma Roberts, Charlotte Tilbury created a super glam, yet wearable makeup look that lit up the red carpet with shades of caramel and rose-gold to match with her blush and gold ensemble. To prep Roberts’ skin, Tilbury says she started with a sheet mask to hydrate and brighten. “[Emma] is obsessed with dry sheet masks.” Next, Tilbury applied her Light Wonder Foundation and mixed in her new customizable complexion booster, Hollywood Flawless Filter, to amp up the glow factor.

To create the focal point of this look—that gorg shimmery rose-gold eye—Tilbury advises to start by applying eyeshadow all over the lid. “You can diffuse the colour so it’s a wash all over the eye, or you can use it as a pop of colour and concentrate it on the centre of your lid,”she says. “[Rose-gold] is just a dreamy, universal colour.” (Tilbury also hinted that she’ll be releasing the exact eyeshadow product she used on Roberts this spring!) She finished off the glitzy eye by defining Roberts’s lash line with a warm dark brown pencil, and a couple coats of Legendary Lashes Mascara.

To bring the whole look together, Tilbury says she applied one of Roberts’ fave combinations: her Lip Cheat Pencil in “Pillow Talk” and Matte Revolution Lipstick in “Pillow Talk,” creating a custom pinky shade by mixing in a little bit of K.I.S.S.I.N.G Lipstick in “The Duchess.”

The Look: Zendaya at the Oscars

Zendaya smouldered on the red carpet with a seriously smoky eye, one of Tilbury’s classic looks. “Bronze smoky eyes, silver smoky eyes, smoky eyes until I die!” she exclaims, explaining that the style suits everyone and can make small eyes look bigger. As with Roberts’s look, the secret to Zendaya’s next-level glow was a combination of Hollywood Flawless Filter mixed with Magic Foundation. “You can use Flawless Filter everywhere—on the décolletage, on the shoulders, on the arms,” says Tilbury. “I have even used it on my legs to make it look like I’m wearing sheer tights.”

On Zendaya’s eyes, Tilbury’s team used a wet brush to create a more saturated colour on the lids. “A wet brush will create more precision and a richer pigment. The trick is to use your colour with a bit of water and then go over it and blend with a dry shadow.” To keep the focus on that buffed-out, sultry eye, Zendaya went for a natural lip colour, but with a plump, glossy finish.

The Look: Mandy Moore at the Golden Globes

Just like a smoky eye, another go-to red carpet staple that works perfectly for prom is a bold red lip. Moore wore a modern version of this classic look at the Golden Globes when she rocked a vibrant coral pout, paired perfectly with dewy skin and an understated eye.

Moore’s lit-from-within glow was achieved by highlighting the high points of her face, shoulders and back. Next came the saturated lip. “There’s always a red lip on the red carpet, no matter what year, no matter what season,” says Tilbury. But to pull it off, prep is key. “Always start with a lip scrub to slough off any dead skin, then tissue, then apply lip liner all the way around,” says Tilbury. Hollywood Matte Liquid Lipstick in Walk of Fame was the exact orangey-red shade Moore wore, but finding the shade that’s right for you is all about your undertones. Whatever you choose, opt for a longwear formula so you can eat, drink, dance and more without worrying about reapplication or smudging.

The Look: Jenna Dewan-Tatum at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party

To create Jenna Dewan-Tatum’s ultra-sleek bob, Bridget Brager first applied Herbal Essences Bio:Renew Flexible Style Mousse all through her hair to give her strands some hold. Then it came down to where to put the part. “We decided to do a deep part, because we wanted the heavy side of her hair to come down across her face over her eyebrow,” Brager explains. She says that the depth of your part really impacts the drama of your look: “A safe [wearable] part would be just off the middle. Draw a line from the inside of your nose to your eyebrow and then go up.” The further off centre you go, the more of a statement you’ll make. “If you part your hair at the end of your eyebrow, it’s a little more fashion-y.”

Once Dewan-Tatum’s hair was blow-dried, Brager went in with a straightening iron—she uses the T3 Styling Iron—running it over small sections of hair to get the bob sleek and shiny. “I concaved the ends a tiny bit because I wanted it to wrap around her face,” she says.

Brager finished off the look by taking a dollop of Herbal Essences Bio:Renew Soft Control Créme Gel and running it over the full style, starting at Dewan-Tatum’s part and moving down to her ends. To tame any flyways and to amp up the sleek factor, Brager used a toothbrush (yes, a toothbrush!) to clean up the hairline while the gel was still wet. “I actually like using the toothbrushes you get on a plane in the little travel cases because they are so flat and perfect for taking away any flyaways,” she says.

The Look: Camila Mendes at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Camila Mendes rocked a mean pony for the biggest party of the year and we were digging it. To get some added length and volume in Mendes’s hair, Brager reached for a few extensions to amp up the look. “Ponytails are a great time to use extensions, especially on a red carpet or anytime you’re being photographed, because when a camera hits you, your hair kind of shrinks,” says Brager. “I wanted it to make a statement so I stuck a little piece in there—it’s super easy, anybody can do it.”

Brager first applied her trusty mousse from roots to ends, then went in with Herbal Essences Bio:Renew Oil Infused Créme to add heat protection and shine. For a twist to the typical slicked-back ponytail, Brager parted Mendes’s mane in the centre, which added a modern edge, and then tied the hair up just below the crown of her head.

To avoid the dreaded ponytail droop, Brager has a hot tip: Instead of using the typical hair elastic, try using an elastic that has a hook on each end, like the ones Hair Bungee makes. “With a bungee elastic you can really control the tightness and direction of your ponytail.” To hide the elastic, Brager then took a piece of hair and wrapped it around the base of the ponytail and pinned it into place.

The Look: Diane Kruger at the Critics’ Choice Awards

Diane Kruger wanted a modern, edgy look for this event so Brager went with crimped style rather than more traditional glam waves—and she actually cut the bob that Kruger debuted on the red carpet. (You might not want to try that yourself, though!)

To create a hydrating base for this style, which can tend to look too crunchy otherwise, Brager recommends lather up with a nourishing, smoothing shampoo and conditioner like the Herbal Essences Bourbon Manuka Honey line. Once Kruger’s hair was ready to style, Brager used a curl-defining mouse for flexible hold. “Whenever you’re working with finer hair and you want to see volume or thickness, mousse is a great product to use.” She then went in with a 1 1/4 inch curling iron to create some texture. “I took one-inch vertical sections and crimped her hair in a wave pattern. I set the barrel in and rocked it around—don’t do a full curl,” says Brager.

The next step is key for creating a more undone look: tug down on the ends of your hair. “It will instantly relax any style that you’ve created.” After Kruger’s curls were set, Brager spritzed on the Volume Airspray for hold and scrunched it through her strands, using her fingers to brush through her hair for added texture.

Now that you’ve got the insider tips and tricks, it’s just a matter of choosing your look! Easier said than done, right?

Related:



36 Pretty Prom Hairstyles to Copy From the Runway

This Skincare Trend Might Be the Most Luxurious Thing Ever

See Jessica Alba’s New Shorter ’Do—Plus More Celeb Hair Transformations of 2018

