Bye Bye, Blow Dryer! Embrace these Air Dry Hair Prods for an Easy Breezy Morning

Step away from the flat iron

0

We get it: while blowing out your hair is time-consuming to say the least, the thought of giving up your hot tools can be panic-inducing. They’re the key to hair that’s soft, smooth and frizz-free.

But over the last little while, a slew of new air dry hair products have arrived on the market to save our sanity. Not only do these products cut out damaging hot tools (your hair with thank you, I promise), but they’ll also save you buckets of time and your hair will actually still look “done.” (Yes, it is possible!)

Plus, natural hair texture is such a huge trend right now for all hair types, so why not let your mane shine this summer? Check out our round-up of 13 must-try air dry hair products that give your hair exactly what it needs to go heat-free this summer.

1 of 13

Previous
Next

Voir Haircare

This velvety styling foam provides hair with weightless, medium hold while taming frizz and defining your natural hair texture. Even without a hit from your blowdryer your hair will be left smooth with no sticky residue.

Secrets in the Snow Soft Styling Foam, $35, voirhaircare.com

Previous
Next

Related:
The Low Maintenance Girl’s Summer Hair Guide
From Tiny Magnets to Superfood Capsules, FLARE Editors Test 12 New Face Masks
The Best Facial Mists for a Quick Refresh

 

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

FLARE - Daily Fix App

Get FLARE’s Need to Know newsletter for your daily dose of up-to-the-minute fashion, beauty, celebrity and news stories hand-picked by our editors—straight to your inbox. Sign up here.

Comments are closed.

Resources