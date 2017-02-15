9 New Products That Are Actually Beauty Goals Bottled

Get ready to clear some space on your bathroom counter for the latest and greatest beauty products that will legit give you real results

  0

Don’t get us wrong; there are tons of great products out there. But there’s only a select few that fall into the “empties” category—a class of products guaranteed to be good till the last drop. They’re the type of tubes you keep squeezing to make sure you get every ounce, and the bottles you spray upside-down for max usage (no judgment). They’re not easy to find, and they sell out quickly. Most importantly, they’re worth every penny you spend on them, because they’re actually beauty goals bottled. Behold, nine products so good you’ll buy them again and again… and again.

<b>Sunday Riley</b>
9
view slideshow
Photos

Related:
 Upgrade Your Cleansing Routine With These Fresh Formulas
Emma Stone’s Makeup Artist On Her BAFTAs Beauty Look
6 Things I Wish I’d Known Before Getting Eyelash Extensions
Crazy Beautiful: The Best GRAMMYs Hair and Makeup
5 Valentine’s Beauty Looks—For Whatever Your Day Entails

Introducing the FLARE Morning Fix App

FLARE - Daily Fix App

Download FLARE Morning Fix—our new daily app—for fresh hits of fashion, beauty, health, sex, relationships, work and culture, plus shoppable outfit inspo! Find it on the App Store and Google Play.

Google Play Store
Apple App Store

Leave a comment

Sign in to comment.

Resources