8 Alternatives to Eyelash Extensions, On The Cheap

Don’t have two hours to spare and $200 to blow? Then eyelash extensions might not be for you. But if you still want that fanned-out look like Kimmy K’s and Adele’s, there are tons of low-commitment options that can take your lashes to the next level. From magnetic falsies(!) to a Wite-Out–like lash dispenser(!!), these eight DIY prods will keep your fringe full—without breaking the bank.

1 of 8 Previous Next Tumblr

The Mink Falsies For the most real-looking strip lashes, pick up a mink set (these ones are made up of naturally shed hairs). They're pricier than synthetic, but can be reused up to 20 times. Esqido BFF Mink False Lashes, $42, holtrenfrew.com

Related:

5 Wearable, Not Wacky Runway Makeup Tips (Thx, Pat McGrath!)

How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love a Bold Red Lip

8 Eyebrow Filler Options For Anyone Afraid of Microblading

