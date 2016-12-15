21 Celebrity Hairstyles to Copy For Party Season

If special-occasion hair makes you think bridesmaid ringlets (nooo!), it’s time to break out of your beauty rut. Click this celebrity gallery for all the styling ideas you’ll need to wow the party circuit.



Related:

Holiday Hair: How to Get the Braided Bun Look

This Is the Only Accessory You Need to Dress Up Your Holiday Look

7 New Beauty Prods Our Editors Are Freaking Over This Month