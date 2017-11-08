15 Highlighter Sticks Perfect for Getting Rihanna’s Poppin’ Glow

If you’re beauty-obsessed like us, you know that no makeup look is really complete without a blinding highlight. We’re talking about that need-to-put-your-sunglasses-on kind of highlight. The easiest way to achieve this look? Highlighter sticks, of course.

And mastering the art of swiping on your highlighter with a stick couldn’t be easier. The key is to enhance the face’s natural glow, specifically on the high points of the face. When applied in the right spots—top of cheekbones, brow bone, bridge of your nose and cupid’s bow—your highlighter can emphasize your features in the best way possible and make you look cuter than a glazed donut.

Below, our fave highlighter sticks that you should stockpile in your makeup bag, purse and desk drawer so you can get glowing immeds.

1. Haloscope, $27, glossier.com

2. Dior Flash Luminizer Radiance Booster Pen, $51, shop.nordstrom.com

3. Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick, $31, sephora.com

4. Strobe of Genius Holographic Stick, $11, nyxcosmetics.com

5. Milk Makeup Holographic Stick, $34, sephora.com

6. Enhance Click Highlighter, $24, cover-fx-canada.com

7. Ilia Illuminator in Cosmic Dancer, $44, thedetoxmarket.ca

8. Glow Stick Glistening Illuminator, $53, marcjacobsbeauty.com

9. Strobing Stick, $46, iconiclondon.com

10. Clinique Chubby Stick Sculpting Highlight, $27, thebay.com

11. Wander Beauty Catch the Light Highlighter, $30, sephora.com

12. Benefit Cosmetics Watt’s Up! Cream-to-Powder Highlighter, $38, ulta.com

13. Bite Beauty Multistick, $28, sephora.com

14. YSL Touche Éclat Radiance Perfecting Pen, $51, thebay.com

15. Nars The Multiple in Hot Sand, $50, narscosmetics.com

