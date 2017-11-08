15 Highlighter Sticks Perfect for Getting Rihanna’s Poppin’ Glow

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
If you’re beauty-obsessed like us, you know that no makeup look is really complete without a blinding highlight. We’re talking about that need-to-put-your-sunglasses-on kind of highlight. The easiest way to achieve this look? Highlighter sticks, of course.
And mastering the art of swiping on your highlighter with a stick couldn’t be easier. The key is to enhance the face’s natural glow, specifically on the high points of the face. When applied in the right spots—top of cheekbones, brow bone, bridge of your nose and cupid’s bow—your highlighter can emphasize your features in the best way possible and make you look cuter than a glazed donut.
Below, our fave highlighter sticks that you should stockpile in your makeup bag, purse and desk drawer so you can get glowing immeds.