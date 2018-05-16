You Guys, Yuki Could Make Her Big Comeback in Bachelor in Paradise Season 5

Get ready Bachelor Winter Games fans, our fave international contestant could be making her big comeback this summer.

Bachelor host extraordinaire Chris Harrison just teased the possible return of Yuki Kimura on the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise, and we are here for it. “I have one word for you: Yuki,” Harrison told People. “I’m not saying she’s on Paradise, because I can’t announce something like that, but I will say you might see Yuki.” OK, so it’s not official yet, but we are crossing our fingers!

Yuki’s hilarious one-liners and sweet personality on Winter Games this past February quickly made her a fan favourite. However, many viewers criticized the show for putting the Japanese contestant at a disadvantage. As the only contender from the Bachelor Japan franchise and the only one in the Games who was not fluent in English, Yuki often depended on a translator to speak with other contestants on the show. This, of course, made it difficult for her to romantically connect with other contestants—the ultimate goal of the show, of course—although we are still shipping her and Ben Higgins.

Then, in the third episode of the four-part series, Harrison decided to boot our precious Yuki off the Winter Games for not having a romantic partner, and we’re still mad about it, TBH.

I don’t think I’ve ever cried as hard for a TV show than I just did watching Yuki leave the Bachelor Winter Games — cb (@claudiabbee) February 22, 2018

Despite the harsh farewell, Harrison still seems excited for Yuki’s return to Bachelor Nation. “I don’t want to do television without Yuki,” he joked. “That’s now in my contract—that I’ll always have Yuki by my side.”

Fans won’t be disappointed with the rest of the cast either, says the longtime host. “We have some fun surprises this summer,” he continued. “It’s a great cast. I do know the cast—it’s spectacular.” Could it be the *most* spectacular cast in Bachelor history? We shall see. But all we really want is our girl Yuki to get the happy ending she deserves, so don’t hurt her this time, Harrison.

