Missed This Week’s Episode? How to Stream The Bachelorette in Canada

Hallelujah! A new season of The Bachelorette is *finally* here, and it’s gearing up to be a juicy one. We’ve already witnessed a grown man in a chicken costume (we see you, David Ravitz), a shudder-worthy recap of last season’s tear-fest and our beloved Grocery Store Joe getting the boot back to Chicago. Becca Kufrin is ready to own her independence and “do the damn thing,” and we couldn’t be more excited. If you are also supes pumped for the new season but aren’t sure where to watch it, not to worry, because we have you covered.

City (which is owned by FLARE’s parent company, Rogers) is offering all Bachelorette-loving Canadians a place to stream every episode of Season 14 for *free*. All you have to do is visit their website and click on the episode you want to watch to enjoy all the juice dramz your heart desires. Watch out, though, because new episodes “lock” after one week (meaning you need to log in with a service provider to watch), so make sure to catch up ASAP.

Now all you have to worry about is finding the best snack to pair with your rosé.