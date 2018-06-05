The Bachelorette: Why Are People Freaking Out About Colton’s Ex?

Last week, Bachelorette contestant Colton Underwood presented himself as a handsome former athlete who is searching for love. But his latest admission has fans now questioning his true intentions on the show.

After a *v* entertaining group date involving an epic dodgeball match, the former pro football player sat down with Bachelorette Becca Kufrin for some well-deserved one-on-one time. That’s when the 26-year-old blurted out a *major* bombshell: he had a two-day fling this past January with Tia Booth—Becca’s close friend and fellow former contestant on Arie Luyendyk Jr’s season of The Bachelor. Colton—who has also been romantically linked with Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman—immediately became unpopular with fans, many of whom took to Twitter to accuse the contestant of being more interested in fame (a.k.a. The Wrong Reason) than acquiring the heart of our beloved Bachelorette. The news also didn’t sit well with Becca, who cut the date short after admitting that the disclosure made her feel “sick.”

So Colton dated Aly Raisman right after the Olympics, dated Tia in January, and then obv ended it when he realized he had a shot of being on The Bachelorette???? I’m telling u this guy is a snaaaaaake looking for fame #TheBachelorette — Bec (@becccathomas) June 5, 2018

I feel like maybe Colton thought Tia was going to be bachelorette. Anyone else? #TheBachelorette — Ashley Spivey (@AshleySpivey) June 5, 2018

Colton knew #thebachelorette was his ticket to paradise where Tia would inevitably be. You don’t go from Raisman via Twitter, to Tia, to the Bachelorette without being a calculated desperate fame whore. The end. — Jaclyn Swartz (@JaclynSwartz) June 5, 2018

Although we normally support Becca, her harsh reaction has us scratching our heads. After all, wasn’t she *just* a contestant on The Bachelor—the show that basically revolves around a man dating dozens of women in an attempt to find “The One?” Not only that, but having exes is a totally normal thing, so why is she giving Colton such a hard time for revealing his?

And hey, at least he was honest, right?

Tia herself doesn’t seem fazed, as she hasn’t uttered a peep about Colton on any of her social media accounts. She has, however, voiced some serious love for our beautiful Bachelorette.

Something tells us this isn’t the last we’ve seen of the drama, as the former contestant is set to make an appearance next week as part of Becca’s “girl crew.” Needless to say, we’ll be watching.