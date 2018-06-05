The Bachelorette: Why Are People Freaking Out About Colton’s Ex?

Is it just us, or is Colton’s recent “secret” really NBD?

Tia The Bachelorette: A photo of Bachelorette Becca Kuprin and Bachelor Colton Underwood shooting glitter cannons after his limo exit-inline

Bachelorette Becca Kufrin and contestant Colton Underwood shooting glitter cannons during the show’s premiere (Photograph: Getty)

Last week, Bachelorette contestant Colton Underwood presented himself as a handsome former athlete who is searching for love. But his latest admission has fans now questioning his true intentions on the show.

After a *v* entertaining group date involving an epic dodgeball match, the former pro football player sat down with Bachelorette Becca Kufrin for some well-deserved one-on-one time. That’s when the 26-year-old blurted out a *major* bombshell: he had a two-day fling this past January with Tia Booth—Becca’s close friend and fellow former contestant on Arie Luyendyk Jr’s season of The Bachelor. Colton—who has also been romantically linked with Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman—immediately became unpopular with fans, many of whom took to Twitter to accuse the contestant of being more interested in fame (a.k.a. The Wrong Reason) than acquiring the heart of our beloved Bachelorette. The news also didn’t sit well with Becca, who cut the date short after admitting that the disclosure made her feel “sick.”

Although we normally support Becca, her harsh reaction has us scratching our heads. After all, wasn’t she *just* a contestant on The Bachelor—the show that basically revolves around a man dating dozens of women in an attempt to find “The One?” Not only that, but having exes is a totally normal thing, so why is she giving Colton such a hard time for revealing his?

And hey, at least he was honest, right?

Tia herself doesn’t seem fazed, as she hasn’t uttered a peep about Colton on any of her social media accounts.  She has, however, voiced some serious love for our beautiful Bachelorette.

Something tells us this isn’t the last we’ve seen of the drama, as the former contestant is set to make an appearance next week  as part of Becca’s “girl crew.” Needless to say, we’ll be watching.

