The First Promo For Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s Season of The Bachelor Is Here!

Arie Luyendyk Jr. is the Next Bachelor

After being left in the dark for what seemed like an actual decade, our season 22 Bachelor was *finally* announced during Good Morning America back in September—and now, ABC has released the season’s first promo:

When news first broke about the next bachelor, we were shocked it wasn’t our second-choice Eric Bigger. Instead, we needed a re-introduction to Arie Luyendyk Jr.

…wait, who?

If you, like us, were wondering who the heck this person is, Arie Luyendyk was the runner up—and fan favourite—on Emily Maynard’s season FIVE years ago… and we honestly forgot he existed until this very moment. But apparently Arie didn’t forget about us. (Or at least, The Bachelor.)

“[The producers and I have] kept in touch over the last few years but this just fit perfect, the timing of this really fit,” our newest lead said while making his official announcement on GMA. “I was a little skeptical just because we’ve been in talks for a few years about doing it. But I just kind of went in with an open mind and an open heart and it kind of just hit me right now that I’m here.”

The 35-year-old race car driver (Mike Fleiss’s #vroom tweet makes so much sense now) hasn’t been part of the Bachelor Nation scene since his time on the show, and fans have mixed emotions about his return.

Some are super into the idea:

Some are not:

But most are just pissed it’s not Peter:

We will admit, the man *has* aged like a fine wine and he’s probs more attractive than most of the guys in Paradise right now. BUT with that being said we can’t help but notice some underlying resemblances to Peter. The salt-and-pepper hair. The blue eyes. The age. It begs the question: Is Arie Luyendyk Jr. The Bachelor’s wannabe Peter since they couldn’t get the real thing? I guess if we can’t have our gap-toothed boo, we’ll have to make due with his lesser look-alike.

