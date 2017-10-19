The First Promo For Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s Season of The Bachelor Is Here!

(Photo: Getty)

After being left in the dark for what seemed like an actual decade, our season 22 Bachelor was *finally* announced during Good Morning America back in September—and now, ABC has released the season’s first promo:

When news first broke about the next bachelor, we were shocked it wasn’t our second-choice Eric Bigger. Instead, we needed a re-introduction to Arie Luyendyk Jr.

…wait, who?

If you, like us, were wondering who the heck this person is, Arie Luyendyk was the runner up—and fan favourite—on Emily Maynard’s season FIVE years ago… and we honestly forgot he existed until this very moment. But apparently Arie didn’t forget about us. (Or at least, The Bachelor.)

“[The producers and I have] kept in touch over the last few years but this just fit perfect, the timing of this really fit,” our newest lead said while making his official announcement on GMA. “I was a little skeptical just because we’ve been in talks for a few years about doing it. But I just kind of went in with an open mind and an open heart and it kind of just hit me right now that I’m here.”

The 35-year-old race car driver (Mike Fleiss’s #vroom tweet makes so much sense now) hasn’t been part of the Bachelor Nation scene since his time on the show, and fans have mixed emotions about his return.

Some are super into the idea:

.@ariejr as the next @BachelorABC is the best news since sliced bread! Where my OG Bachelor fans at?! #thebachelor — Katie Niemiec (@katieniemiec) September 7, 2017

happy about @ariejr being the next bachelor ! We need the change away from the past few seasons #TheBachelor — Kimberly Angelina (@kajoya8) September 7, 2017

So many youngings are salty about Arie being the next Bachelor, but I’m over here like: #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/3hbnDJPRM8 — Jen Stanger (@officerJENko) September 7, 2017

If you’re wondering how I’m being won over on Arie being the next Bachelor it’s basically because of this #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/TB6EMUzurX — Brett S. Vergara (@BrettSVergara) September 7, 2017

Some are not:

AND THE NEXT BACHELOR IS…. arie luyendyk jr from half a decade ago #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/F7WriPfwam — AL (@MissSchliez) September 7, 2017

My schedule is really about to free up since I have zero interest in the next bachelor. #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/ZwsAhEFpBp — Ashley (@Apoko36) September 7, 2017

Underwhelming isn’t even the right word for the next bachelor announcement.. — Yaz (@yazzminnnnn) September 7, 2017

But most are just pissed it’s not Peter:

I think the next #Bachelor actually meant to sign up for #DWTS. Someone explain to him and let’s give Peter a call back! — Katie Wieberg (@ktothes) September 7, 2017

Ok but why is the next Bachelor some dude I’ve never even heard of?? Like wth where’s Peter?? — Cait (@_caitlinnn01) September 7, 2017

They couldn’t get Peter, so they went for the next salt&pepper-haired guy. Just doesn’t work. #Bachelor — P (@paigemaretti_) September 7, 2017

Me when I found out Peter wasn’t the next Bachelor pic.twitter.com/b3zm44E7l7 — Hannah Steketee (@hannahsteketee) September 7, 2017

We will admit, the man *has* aged like a fine wine and he’s probs more attractive than most of the guys in Paradise right now. BUT with that being said we can’t help but notice some underlying resemblances to Peter. The salt-and-pepper hair. The blue eyes. The age. It begs the question: Is Arie Luyendyk Jr. The Bachelor’s wannabe Peter since they couldn’t get the real thing? I guess if we can’t have our gap-toothed boo, we’ll have to make due with his lesser look-alike.