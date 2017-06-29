A GIF by GIF Guide to The Bachelorette: Episode 6

Episode 6 picks up right where we left off in Episode 5: Lee and Kenny’s 2-on-1, and we’re just waiting for the big fight they promised us in the previews like…

Kenny approaches Lee (laughing like an actual crazy person, we’re a bit concerned TBH) after Rachel told him all the lies Lee fed her.

And get this, when Kenny brings up the whole, ‘I pulled you out of a van’ story, Lee just goes, “I never said that.” Literally WTF LEE.

After Kenny (unfortunately) stoops to Lee’s level and tells him he’s going to “drag him across his grave” (srsly, don’t mess with Kenny) Rachel returns and *finally* sends Lee home (because she sees the snake/devil that he is) and decides to spend more time with Kenny before giving him the rose. But of course, Lee can’t just leave with whatever bit of dignity he has left (which is like, none). Instead he has to try and throw Kenny under the bus one more time and tells Rachel he was just “cussing” Lee out. UGH. Thankfully, this last-ditch effort to squash Kenny was a total fail and Rachel’s just like, “dude, BYE.”

Rachel and Kenny walk over to the helicopter and juuuust when you think Kenny is in the clear he’s like, “brb, gotta go yell at Lee some more.” Like are you kidding, Kenny?? Grow up. Rachel just sits in the helicopter waiting and she’s SO pissed.

Kenny walks back to Lee and we’re just like YAASS the fight that leaves Kenny with a bloody eye is *finally* going to happen. Oh wait, JK. There’s actually no fight at all. Hats off to the producers for deceiving us, yet again.

He finally returns, after begging Lee to “be a better person” (like that will ever happen, don’t be stupid Kenny) and even though she’s the most annoyed at his childish behaviour, she gives him another chance and invites him to her hotel room for some 1-on-1 time. This is where Kenny TOTALLY redeems himself and ends up getting his rose. Cheers to a great comeback, Kenny.

After his v. successful 1-on-1 time with Rachel, Kenny FaceTimes his daughter again who is literally the most mature kid ever. She’s like, “Don’t cry daddy, if you really like her then you really like her.” We basically turn into Ashley I. every time he calls her.

Time for Rose Ceremony! Josiah goes from “I’m going to be the last one standing” to “If she doesn’t give me a rose there’s something wrong with her brain” in like two seconds and finally his over-confident ass gets sent home. Good riddance.

After the Rose Ceremony, Rachel and the guys travel to Copenhagen and Eric finally gets his first 1-on-1! Eric goes into the date with the best energy, totally getting out of his (annoyingly) insecure head and it ends up being the BEST date ever. They spend the day exploring Copenhagen and it’s just super chill and fun, *so* fun that we caught ourselves smiling the entire time.

Moving on to the evening portion of the date, Eric opens up to Rachel over “dinner” (can we call it dinner if they *never* actually eat it?) and tells her his life story, which sounds like something from a movie. He talks about how his mother never loved him which is why he’s never been in love because he hasn’t been open to it. And even though his speech *might* have seemed a wee bit scripted, the entire date gave Eric definite frontrunner (but not winner) potential in our eyes.

Now it’s time for the Viking Group Date. Can we talk for a minute about how smokin’ Peter looked in his Viking costume?

Anyway, they play a bunch of Viking-themed games, which ended in a face-off between Kenny and Adam—where Kenny actually gets the bloody eye (*insert eye roll emoji*)—and Kenny is crowned the Viking King.

But even with his new title, Kenny seems out of sorts during the evening portion of the Group Date and we can’t help but feel for him. He’s having a hard time figuring out where he’s at with Rachel and he’s missing his daughter. So during his 1-on-1 chat he brings up his struggles and Rachel decides he should probably go home. It was the best decision for Kenny and he totally knows it. Honestly, it was one of the most mature goodbyes we’ve ever seen on the show.

We’ll miss you and your side eye, Kenny.

Of course during his limo exit, he has to call his daughter one last time and leave us an emotional mess.

Once we can see through our tears and get back to watching, Rachel gives the Group Date Rose to Peter—probs because she feels bad for not giving it to him after their hot-tub party. Or maybe just because his face is perfect. Just look at it.

Fast-forward to Rachel and Will’s 1-on-1 date which, despite us being *so* excited for it, was like the most awkward thing everrrr. They travel to Sweden and things seem to be off to a good start, until they have literally NOTHING to talk about. The awkward silence makes us cringe so hard.

And moving on to the evening portion of the date, things don’t get much better. Will tells Rachel that he usually dates white girls and that he’s usually physically passionate in a relationship. This (reasonably) throws Rachel off seeing as he barely even touched her during their entire date. And so, she sends him packing. Jeeze, first Lee, then Kenny, now Will (PLUS two guys from Rose Ceremony)!? Rachel’s just dropping these guys like flies.

And it doesn’t end there because out of nowhere, Rachel calls an impromptu Rose Ceremony, sans Cocktail Party. Side note: the format of this show is SO MESSED UP. Anyway, just when we think she’s definitely sending Adam (and creepy Adam Jr.) home at this rando Rose Ceremony—because let’s be honest, dude(s) had like ZERO airtime—she sends ALEX home! Whoa, didn’t see that one coming. Hopefully see you in Paradise!

It’s been a heavy two episodes of The Bachelorette this week, and we lost a lot of men. But Rachel’s one step closer to finding her husband and we can’t wait to either, a) watch her accept Peter’s proposal, or b) immediately sign up for Peter’s season of The Bachelor.

PSA: There will be NO new episode of The Bachelorette next week due to the Fourth of July (although City will be airing Episode 6 on Monday, July 3 at 8:00 EST). So take a well-deserved break, Bachelor Nation, it’s been one hell of a week. And we’ll see you back here July 11!