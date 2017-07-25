A GIF by GIF Guide to The Bachelorette: Episode 9

We start this episode of The Bachelorette—Fantasy Suite week!!—in Dallas, where Rachel switches things up (what else is new?) and says she’s going to introduce her final THREE guys to her parents instead of the usual final two.

First up is Peter, and before Rachel takes him home to meet the fam they go baby shopping for her eight-months-pregnant sister. Seeing Peter shop for baby clothes is just the cutest thing ever.

Back at the hotel, Eric and Bryan sit there awkwardly pretending to be civil but we alllll know they want to punch each other out. They start gossiping about Peter and the fact that he *might* not propose at the end of this and we’re just sitting at home like, Don’t you dare talk about my Peter that way!

Peter and Rachel get to her family’s house, but before they go in Peter asks if they can have a quickie chat outside and he tells Rachel that he’s falling in love with her. YAASSS Peter *insert allllll the heart eye emojis*

Rachel tells Peter that she’s falling in love with him too and our hearts are literally fluttering right out of our chests.

After making us hate them for being so freaking cute (srsly where can *we* find a Peter?) they have lunch with Rachel’s family, where Peter gives this amazing speech about how much he cares for Rachel and that he can’t imagine living without her.

Literally everyone (including Rachel’s entire family) watching Peter talk about her:

After lunch, Peter sits down with Rachel’s mom (her dad was M.I.A. again) and asks not for permission to marry Rachel, but for permission to date her because he’s not sure he’ll be ready to propose in two weeks (#valid). The fact that Rachel’s mom liked that Peter is unsure about a proposal this soon in the game was a breath of fresh air because it *actually* made the show feel real. And Peter has every right to be concerned about a proposal because they’ve only known each other for like nine weeks. He’s the only logical and sensible one there. WHICH MEANS if they do end up together, it’s 100 times more likely it will last over someone like say Bryan “I’m full of shit” Abasolo. (In case you’re wondering how we really feel.)

Anyway, moving on. Peter starts playing with Rachel’s nephew and one of her family members (not sure who she was TBH, maybe a cousin) calls Peter a winner and we’re just sitting there like:

Oh and Copper makes a casual guest appearance and literally makes our entire night.

Overall, Peter KILLED it with the family and there is absolutely no way either Eric nor Bryan will be able to top this. And if Rachel’s family liked Peter’s sense of logic for this whole situation, then we can guess they won’t be loving Bryan. Ugh, they’re just such a pretty couple.

Next up is Eric and instead of going shopping for baby clothes, Rachel takes him to a lookout point so she can show him all of Dallas and they just look super cute together. Is it just us or does Eric get hotter and hotter every week? Every time he opens his mouth we like him even more.

Back at the hotel Peter and Bryan are talking a.k.a being forced by the producers to sit next to each other.

Bryan: “I’m just hoping to show Rachel’s family the chemistry we have.”

Peter:

Back on the date, Eric makes a pretty great impression on Rachel’s family and despite the fact that he’s never been in love and that his most serious relationship was only eight months, everyone appreciated his honesty and maturity (as did we) and her mom ends up giving Eric her blessing to propose to Rachel.

And now it’s Bryan’s turn to meet the family (ugh). Rachel picks him up from the hotel and they’re both wearing the matching watches they got in Switzerland, IN FRONT of Peter and Eric. Wow, guys. Way to rub it in.

After Rachel and Bryan leave, Peter talks to Eric about the hate he has for Bryan.

Peter: “He’s got the Miami swagger. But in Miami there’s a lot of fake boobs, fake asses and fake cheeks.”

Us:

Rachel takes Bryan to meet two of her best friends before taking him home to her family and, TBH, we’re a little worried that she didn’t do that for Peter too. But hopefully her friends can see through Bryan’s fake charm and B.S.

The four of them sit down for brunch and Rachel *finally* admits that she thought Bryan was a douchebag at first. WE KNEW IT.

And once they’re sufficiently buzzed off mimosas, Chris Harrison-style, Rachel takes Bryan to her family’s house where he gives some fake-ass speech about his love for Rachel. He tells her family that he knows they’re probs a little skeptical about the whole thing and Rachel’s mom straight-up says, “Yeah, especially when you say love.” *Cue Rachel giving her mom the most subtle but most sassy side eye*

Rachel’s mom asks Bryan some awkward questions—like who comes first, the wife or the mother?—and then they all sit down for lunch, where Bryan says he felt like Rachel was his girlfriend after a week. And her sister’s just like, “After a week? Mmmmkay…” She’s so not buying it. Her “everything you say is bullshit” facial expressions during lunch are winning the entire episode.

Rachel’s sister: “My gut is telling me, Bryan’s a charmer. I don’t think there’s the sincerity factor in it so my guard was up.”

Us:

During lunch Bryan is asked some more tough questions so he just excuses himself from the table. This was Bryan’s exact face sitting at the table with Rachel’s family:

Once Bryan gets up and leaves the room—to probs go cry in the bathroom—Rachel’s sassy side comes out and she’s all like “I’m low-key annoyed right now.” Her family then starts treating the lunch as somewhat of a therapy session, saying Rachel’s in a bubble and being very emotional and TBH if it was Peter’s date we’d also be “low-key annoyed” but because it was Bryan we’re pretty satisfied they were being so hard on the relationship.

Rachel’s mom ends up giving Bryan her blessing—after he basically told her he was going to propose no matter what—but you know she’s thinking/hoping/praying that it’s not him in the end.

Now that the meet-the-family dates are complete, Rachel and the guys travel to Spain for the Fantasy Suite dates! First up is Eric and they spend what Rachel calls a “magical” day exploring Spain and they just look like the cutest little love birds. Just look at them!!

Fast-forward to like, the evening portion of the date where, like, Rachel and Eric say “like” about 100 times. But through all the “likes” and the “ums” they have a super real conversation, Eric tells Rachel he’s in love with her and Rachel obviously gives him the Fantasy Suite card.

K moving on to Peter’s Fantasy Suite date (the only one that really matters) and he gets the best date ever: a Spanish vineyard tour. Ugh, this is literally our dream date.

They go down into a wine cellar where some Spanish dude is awkwardly serenading Rachel about Peter dying from her kisses and they’re both just like, “k when can we drink the wine tho?”

Rachel and Peter to the wine guy:

They’re gifted their own wine locker with their names on it (I mean if anyone’s still wondering what to get me for my birthday this year…). Now when they come back on their honeymoon they’ll have allll the wine. PERFECT.

Later, Rachel and Peter start discussing the issue of Peter’s uncertainty about proposing and just as Rachel is about to say how she feels about it, some little girl steals them away to go grape stomping. The girl was adorable but it was the WORST timing.

They finally get to revisit the conversation during the evening portion of their date, and unfortch it does *not* go well. They’re on completely different ends of the proposal issue—Rachel saying proposal doesn’t necessarily mean marriage and Peter saying proposal 100 percent means marriage and he only wants to do it once.

The episode ends on a freaking ‘To Be Continued’ with Rachel and Peter unsure of where to go from here and Rachel saying she doesn’t know if it will work out with Peter. NOOOOO.

And the worst thing about all of this is next week is the Men Tell All, meaning we have to wait TWO WEEKS to figure out what happens with Rachel and Peter.

