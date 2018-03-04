The Bachelor Two-Night Finale May *Actually* Be the Most Dramz Ever—and Hulu Just Spoiled It

The Bachelor gods, a.k.a. Chris Harrison, have seemingly perfected the art of making something out of nothing. The longtime host has legit promised audiences were in store for the “most dramatic” season/episode/night of their lives for the past 22 seasons of The Bachelor and 13 seasons of The Bachelorette. Basically, we’ve come to know Harrison as the modern-day equivalent of the boy who cried wolf, i.e., the man who promised the drama time and time again yet failed to deliver.

But the finale of Arie Luyendyk Jr.‘s snoozefest of a Bachelor season may *actually* deliver on Harrison’s promise.

For those who haven’t been watching, Arie first appeared on The Bachelorette in 2012 and was named Seasons 22’s Bachelor—much to the dismay of the masses (and some of the show’s contestants) who were hoping for an entire season of gap-toothed hottie Peter Kraus. Arie has proceeded to spend entire episodes this season repeatedly saying “I love that” in response to any and all things, ranging from a contestant’s extremely personal story to a piece of bread on his plate.

The only thing more boring than Arie’s vernacular is watching his non-chemistry with the show’s curated group of 29 prospective fiancés—but rumour has it that things are about to get hella entertaining in the final episode. Better late than never, I guess?

*SPOILER ALERT: If you somehow have not heard about the final ep. yet and want to actually be surprised by what happens, STOP reading now*

Arie has already broken the cardinal Bachelor Nation rule and told two women, Becca Kufrin and Lauren Burnham, that he is in love with them. We could almost hear Ben Higgins screaming “NOOOOOOO!” as he watched Arie replicate his mistakes. But it seems like that love may not last very long.

Don’t worry, we won’t tell you who he picks to help save some of the mystery for Monday—but here’s the deal:

Our fave Bachelor Nation insider Reality Steve has become the go-to source for audiences wanting to know how each season will play out before it actually airs. In January, he shared a detailed post about how Arie did get down on one knee and propose to one of the contestants at the end of this season, and the couple left the set engaged. But before the rose petals settled, apparently Arie began to have doubts. “He had second thoughts,” an unnamed show insider told Us Weekly. “He realized who he really wanted to be with and really loved. He just couldn’t stop thinking about the other woman.”

And this is where things get nuts. According to the Us Weekly and Reality Steve reports, Arie flew to the runner-up’s house and begged her to take him back (which, much to ABC’s excitement, is all on camera of course).

Similar to infamous former Bachelor Jason Mesnick, Arie is now in a relationship with his runner-up.

Since Bachelor Nation is basically a reality show version of high school, it didn’t take long for rumours about Arie’s flip-flopping to spread, and at the Women Tell All special Caroline Lunny let him have it.

“I know what you did and I don’t know how you could do that. And I just really don’t understand, but I really hope you found what you’re looking for,” she told Arie, clearly upset about his actions.

“I think that will play out in the weeks to come,” Arie responded.

And next week, that’s exactly what we will get to see: this entire hot mess play out on the Season 22 two-night finale, airing Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m.

However, Hulu subscribers in the U.S. may already know what goes down—because the streaming service accidentally uploaded the finale this past weekend, as documented by newly-engaged Bachelor Nation alum Clare Crawley. (ALL-CAPS SPOILER ALERT: if you click on the link you *will* see a clip of the actual proposal.)

“The finale is going to be very interesting for fans to watch,” Arie told Us Weekly. “It’s been an experience I’ll remember forever. It’s going to be fun for me to watch back.”

Fun to watch you toy with two women’s emotions? Cool, men are trash. Can we just move on to Bachelor in Paradise already? I’m done with this dude.