A GIF by GIF Guide to The Bachelor Canada Finale: Part 1

Welcome to Part One of the Bachelor Canada finale/Fantasy Suites! We start this week’s ep off with Chris on a Sunwing-official-sponsor-of-Bachelor–Canada plane, while he looks back on his time with Lyndsey and Mikaela. Despite all their obstacles, he SO CLEARLY loves Lyndsey more—he called their connection the “x-factor”—so she’s one hundo winning this thing, right?

Moving on to Chris’s first date of the week, which is with Mikaela—who, have we mentioned we totally want to be besties with? Mikaela, if you’re reading this let’s be friends. Like for real.

Our new BFF Mikaela shows up to her date, which is on a Sunwing pirate ship (what’s your deal, Sunwing?) and sails out to sea with Chris.

Things start off great, minus a rando pirate invasion that lasted like five seconds and overall seemed like a complete waste of time and resources. But then Chris starts having doubts about his future with Mikaela and casually brands himself with the nickname “Cold Feet Chris.”

After learning that Chris has doubts about their relationship, Mikaela comes to the dinner-portion of their date ready to get to the bottom of things. She ends up breaking through to Chris and gets him to open up about his fears, rather than just beating around the bush And, kudos to you Mikaela, because from what we’ve seen this season that’s a v. hard thing to do.

The supes mature convo ends on a positive note and before heading over to their Fantasy Suite, Chris and Mikaela slow dance together on the beach at sun sets. Ugh, we like them.

When they arrive at the Fantasy Suite, Chris has done a complete 180 from earlier—he now seems super into Mikaela and says he’s defs falling in love with her. Mikaela then reads Chris a love letter she wrote him and we may or may not have caught ourselves smiling like dorks once or twice.

Fast-forward to Lyndsey’s date—which is a literal mud bath and it looks like the worst thing ever, especially for someone who doesn’t have perfect hair that dries into flawless natural waves after getting wet; a.k.a. me.

Things start off cute with Chris and Lyndsey just playing around in the mud, but when Lyndsey brings up her fam—a.k.a. the scariest people alive—things get super awks.

After their mud bath (btw, Lyndsey’s hair OBVI dried into flawless waves—she must be like, a witch or something) Chris and Lyndsey go to this weird purification ceremony and then sit down to talk about the elephant in the room: the fact that Lyndsey’s family is the worst, and that they p. much hate Chris.

Lyndsey tells Chris that she’s got his back and Chris, in turn, tells Lyndsey he would move to Vancouver for her. Which, like that’s great but I’m confused why Lyndsey just decided herself that she didn’t have to compromise on their living situation. Seems a little unfair, no?

Later, Chris gets Lyndsey to read the Fantasy Suite card out loud before mentioning that her super annoying sisters asked him not to give it to her. Literally, how dare they. I’m still not over it.

Lyndsey obv still accepts the overnight date anyway (ha!) and considering the chemistry they’ve had since Day One, they probs had a preeetty great night.

Time to meet the Leroux family! Chris’s parents are flown into Mexico (on a Sunwing plane no doubt) and—spoiler alert—they are the sweetest everrrrr. We almost want Chris to not pick Lyndsey because we don’t want him to leave them.

First up is Mikaela who, no surprise, knocks it out of the park and makes a great impression on Chris’s parents. As his dad said, “we get good vibes.” Love you, papa Leroux.

Unfortunately for Lyndsey, her time with Chris’s parents doesn’t go so hot. They both are clearly skeptical about the 10-year age difference and the whole “I’m not leaving Vancouver ever” thing doesn’t help either TBH.

Lyndsey to Chris’s mom justifying why she can’t leave Vancouver: I don’t know if you know but I’m really close with my family, so I need to be in Vancouver”

Us:

After Lyndsey leaves, Chris has a lovely 1-on-1 chat therapy session with Mama Leroux—who gets to the bottom of why he’s always closed off in relationships. This is basically the best conversation Chris has had with a woman on this show. How do moms know EVERYTHING???

She tells a v. emotional Chris that it’s important to be vulnerable with his heart and to not be afraid of falling in love, and then proceeds to hug him as he cries. TBH the whole convo made me feel sappy and sentimental so mom, if you’re reading this—love you!

Basically Chris’s mom during their entire convo:

The episode ends with Chris admitting that he’s afraid to fall in love but wants to take a chance and honestly, the whole scene was a little extra but here’s hoping he mans up and gets his happy ever after! Or else this was a colossal waste of time.

That’s a wrap for this week! See back here next week for the Women Tell All ft. Shanti and Brittany M.

Watch The Bachelor Canada Wednesdays at 9:00 p.m. EST on W Network.