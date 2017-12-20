“I’ve Actually Never Been so Shocked Before”: the Women of Bachelor Canada Tell All!

Catie

Take us back to your last Rose Ceremony, because your jaw literally hit the floor when Chris didn’t call your name.

Leading up to that day, I was feeling really confident and really sure of things. Especially on the hometown date, Chris got along so well with my family and I don’t know, everything just kind of fell into place. Things were still really good between Chris and I—he really hadn’t ever given me any reason to doubt that we were on the same page. I went into that Rose Ceremony confident I was getting a rose and confident that I would be meeting his family to the point that you can actually see me smiling at first because I feel so confident. And then when my name isn’t called—I’m truly blindsided, I’m truly floored by it. My stomach dropped, my jaw dropped. I’ve actually never been so shocked before.

Did watching it back help at all?

Yes and no. I think it helped to show me that his relationships with Mikaela and Lyndsey were quite strong. Chris would raise this issue about my energy or passion, but then I would ask him [about it] and he would always downplay it. He never told me that it was an issue that was actually of any significance to him. Maybe he was just telling me that because he wanted to sort of massage the situation, I don’t know. I think Chris and I are very different, and ultimately the differences between us were too significant for him.

How were you feeling at the Women Tell All?

I had a lot of questions for Chris. What I wanted to ask was why he gave me the amount of overt validation that he did, if ultimately he was going to send me home. I don’t think that Chris is in a place to have the type of conversation that I would have actually wanted to have with him, so he gave me the answer that he gave me. To be honest, I don’t think it was completely truthful.

Who do you think is the best match for him?

It’s hard to say, because in some ways I actually think that Jessie would have been the best match for him. Chris has a tendency to close off, he needs someone to help him to open up. Jessie is really open and is really good at listening to people.

Which of the women are you still close with?

Jessie and I talk all the time. We roomed together the whole time, we were inseparable the entire time we were there. I convinced her to move to Toronto from Winnipeg. It’s fun that the show’s over and people can know that we’re best buds.

Were you upset by Brittany’s note to Chris?

I wasn’t upset by it. The issue was that there are certain rules when it comes to filming and having to deal with those rules is something we signed up for. We’re all following rules that we maybe don’t want to have to follow. And it wasn’t just the note, it was that Brittany was breaking all sorts of rules that we all had to follow. We’d all have to stay together in an area and then Brittany would wander off, so the staff looking after us would be upset.

If you had the opportunity, would you do this all again?

I don’t know. I did, personally, struggle with the lack of time that you get with the lead. I’m a person that just wants to have more time with each person, and so I don’t know that it’s the best kind of environment for me. Also, being away from my life in the city was also quite difficult. I’m glad that I did it; I don’t know if I would do it again.