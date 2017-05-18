The Bachelorette premiere is almost here and ABC finally released the list of contestants vying for Rachel’s don’t-mess-with-me heart in a Facebook Live with Chris Harrison. It’s a pretty diverse bunch and—bonus—most of the guys seem to have actual legit jobs. (Also, as Chris Harrison pointed out, most are a lot older than the Bachelor norm). But of course we’ve still got a “Tickle Monster” and a guy whose job title says “Whaboom” because let’s be real, it’s not The Bachelorette without a few jokers. So, without further ado—because we’ve already waited WAY to long—here’s all 31 (!!) men that will be all over our TV screens (and all over Rachel) come Monday night.

(Photo: ABC) Adam Age: 27 Occupation: Real estate agent Hometown: Dallas, TX Chris Harrison says: To look out for him on Night One because he’s not arriving alone—he brings something (or someone) with him.

Rachel's highly anticipated full-of-class-and-sass season of The Bachelorette premieres Monday at 9:00 EST on City.

