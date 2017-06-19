Bachelorette Alert: 13 Things We Learned from Hardcore Creeping Peter’s IG

Last week, obvious Bachelorette front-runner (and recent love of our lives) Peter Kraus posted an Instagram revealing that high school Peter’s #LifeGoals was to “become famous in one way or another” and go on The Bachelor. The whole “become famous in one way or another” thing is a little concerning—is he here for the right reasons???—but TBH we’re already too invested in him to care. High school Peter also had a chin strap goatee, pierced ears and a v. questionable haircut, so it’s safe to say he wasn’t in the right frame of mind at the time anyway.
#tbt to what has got to be one of the most fantastic year book blurbs I’ve ever seen. So ridiculous even I had to check its authenticity! Well… when I set my mind to something at 17… apparently I really stick to it I’m just glad no one noticed the real atrocity here… the impeccable fashion sense. #lifegoals #icanteven #peterpeterpeter #smh #probablytookmelongertolinemyhairup #thatshirtsonfiretho #coolbeforeitwascool
This Instagram did prompt another major revelation: we literally don’t know anything about Peter other than the fact that he’s smokin’ hot and has gapped teeth. So herewith, everything we learned about Rachel’s future husband (this isn’t a spoiler, just our fondest wish) from a thorough Insta-gation:
He’s a personal trainer
His Bachelor bio says he’s a “business owner” but according to his Instagram he’s a personal trainer and owns a personal training program called Worth. So basically he’s Shawn B.
Year. Made. #bucky #badger #uw #universityofwisconsin #onwisconsin #makeawish #warmup #niketraining @worthpersonaltraining @uwmadison @bbbfest @nike
He used to be a model
Peter’s Instagram is flooded with too-hot-to-be-real #TBTs from his modelling days and we’ve srsly never hated Rachel more.
There are days when I miss being fully submerged in my modeling career; the travels, the people, the excitement of what incredible unforeseen opportunity might lie just ahead. Though I never felt like I totally fit in, I am forever thankful of the experiences that I had. #tbt #model #enjoyeverymoment #alwaysstayhumbleandkind #repost @scott_teitler
A little pre Easter runway show… It must be good styling when I end up buying half the stuff I wore. #summerstyle #bonton #personalstylest @factorchosen_chi
Like… ARE YOU EVEN HUMAN!?
This could very well be my favorite picture ever! Thank you @mauvais85 for such an amazing shot!! And thank you @j.toor_bespoke for such gorgeous clothing! @chosenmodelmanagement #model #suits #gq
He’s a family man—just call him Uncle P.
When you’re done picking your jaw off the floor after seeing all those model pics of Peter’s #blessed bod, get ready to feel some more feels because not only does he have impeccably good looks, he’s also super tight with his fam and is the cutest uncle ever!
The other lady in my life. #unclep #babyfaces #loveher
He repeats outfits!
We caught Peter recycling one of his old runway looks on Night One of The Bachelorette. But whatever, dude knows what looks good on him.
Few weeks back now, but this is easily my favorite shot ever from a runway job! Thanks @chosenmodelmanagement #model #runway #chicago
He’s into sports, especially football
Which is perfect because Rachel is too! Many heated debates over who is the better team—the Packers or the Cowboys—to come.
@packers in my 20+ years of being a Packer fan, I’ve never had the experience like the one I had yesterday! Sat 2nd row for the big W!! Every fan should get the chance to experience being that close to the action at least once in their life! I got really lucky with the tickets thanks to an even luckier connection through ms @bossybrittany who I might add is a Vikings fan! proof that we really all can get along lol. Thank you so much BB! definitely the experience of life time! Hope I can get tickets like this again some day for my pops, pretty sure he would die and already be in heaven! #gopackgo #packers #winning #bestseatsinthehouse #ihighfivedARod #instaawesome
He’s artsy
He sketched the lion when he was a kid.
While searching for my old Christmas ornaments in my parents basement today I found a box full of all of my old art. Brought back so many good memories! It’s strange to think of the path I thought I was on back then (2002) and where I am actually at today and how vastly different the two are. I do wish sometimes that I would have stuck with it, if even just as a hobby. #throwback #art #lion #firstlove @blackjaguarwhitetiger made me think of your page. PS- I don’t think I ever finished a single piece of my work… Still had lots more to do here. I’ll post more stuff that I found soon!
Rachel and Peter’s kids will defs have gapped teeth
On their first 1-on-1, Peter told Rachel that his gap was a family trait, and he wasn’t kidding—literally everyone in his family has it. No one rocks it as good as him tho *insert all the heart-eye emojis*
He’s a DIY king
So Rachel and Peter’s future house will be filled with adorable gap-toothed children and also only the finest furniture.
Another successful salvage. Not done yet with this mini bar set up, but looking good so far. Granite top and glassware rack to come. #diy #sundayfunday #minibar #sunburned
He can cook
A former model-turned-personal trainer who’s good with kids, is artistic, can DIY like no other AND cook?? Where do *we* get one?
I hear people say that eating for one is too hard or too time consuming, or that eating healthy doesn’t taste good… These people have obviously never tried roasted brussels sprouts and tomatoes with a marinated and grilled chicken breast. Total prep time, 10 minutes. Cook time, 15 minutes. Made enough food for 4 delicious meals! Try it! #healthyeating #brussels #staylean #worthpersonaltraining
He looks damn good in a wetsuit
Like honestly, this photo isn’t even fair for the other guys in it. Here’s hoping Rachel brings Peter on a date that requires one!
#TBT to the one and only triathlon this past year and an unexpected 4th place finish. Working through a major back injury for this race was not fun nor easy, but finally clear of pain, I’m lookin forward to hopping back out on the course in 2017, faster than ever!! #tri #capitolview #summer #tbt #takemeback
He also looks great in a boring ol’ regular suit
And we’ve got the pictures to prove it.
10 years of friendship, I’ll be your plus one any time @mikkanordby #bff
But he looks his best in his b-day suit
Note to Rachel: Just marry this guy and call it wraps on your season.
