Nick Viall Just Posted the Most Dramatic Workout Video Ever—and We’re Kinda Turned On?

Although it may not feel like it ATM, summer is coming—and at least one member of Bachelor Nation is ready.

Always-burned-by-love Nick Viall posted a hella steamy video of him working out—topless—on his Instagram on Tuesday, with the caption: “Summer approaches.” In the clip, 37-year-old Viall does some swinging leg movements (please note: I am not a personal trainer) while hanging from an overhead bar and then a series of pull-ups (with front and back views). There’s even a moment of slow-mo so you can *really* see his defined muscles in action.

The best part? He’s working out to Beyoncé‘s “Hold Up.”

Sporting black sweats and fresh white kicks, Waukesha’s number-1 reality star is looking seriously fit. I’m the first to admit that I haven’t always been Team Viall in the past, but watching the former Bachelor sweat to Queen B made my body tingle—a sensation I was not expecting.

Maybe it’s because of the hilarious Arie Luyendyk Jr. breakup video he made with Dean Unglert recently, or the *almost* endearing story of him sliding into January Jones’ DMs, or yes, maybe it’s because I’ve been watching his shirtless body glisten in a low-quality video on loop for the past three hours, but I’m starting to develop a wee crush.

Commenters on his IG also seem to be coming down with a case of Viall fever. “Daaaayyyyuuuuumm,” wrote one fan. “Did I save this video or did this video save me?” wrote another.

One follower wrote what all viewers were thinking: “And now I need a moment to myself.”

While Viall has been obsessed with somewhat into posting pics of himself in the past, I hope his new workout clip means he’s moving away from his seductive-selfie ways, and into the world of semi-clothed #fitness vids. For my personal health goals, of course.

And even though Viall probs is still looking for lasting love, I’m just happy he’s found those cheese-grater abs.