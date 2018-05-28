Get Ready Because Nick Viall is Returning to Bachelor Nation… Kind Of

After appearing in not one, but two seasons of the The Bachelorette—as well as in Bachelor in Paradise and his very own season of The Bachelor—Nick Viall is no stranger to Bachelor Nation. And yet, timed with the premiere of Season 14’s The Bachelorette, he’s once again returning to the fold, but perhaps not in the way fans might expect.

On May 21, as promos for Becca Kufrin’s search for love started ramping up, Nick posted a trailer for his own Bachelorette-related show:

Back by popular demand. Weekly highlights from this season. Tell your friends #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/GxjX5NyWnT — Nick Viall (@viallnicholas28) May 22, 2018

The clip starts just like the ads for Becca’s season, but instead of the 28-year-old brunette PR professional from Minnesota, it is Nick who is dancing around in a gold lamé dress while Kesha’s “Woman” plays in the background. That intro pretty much sets the tone for what fans can expect from the Bad Chiller Highlight Show, put together by Nick and fellow Bachelor Nation alums Dean Unglert and Jared Haibon.

The weekly web show, which will be published via social media, started with the skit these Bachelor bros did back in March parodying the ridiculously painful breakup between Season 22’s Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. and his then-fiancé Becca. ICYMI: the vid featured Dean as Arie, Nick as Becca/Lauren and some luscious wigs.

Nick says that he and Dean originally just made that vid for the lolz, but when it got more than 6.3 million views on Facebook alone, the Bachelor buds realized they were onto something.

The Bad Chillers Highlight Show will feature the same dudes—with the addition of newly in-love Jared—and their now-famous wigs, recapping highlights from episodes of The Bachelorette as if it was a sport and these guys were on ESPN. Nick also hinted that some other familiar faces from Bachelor Nation may make appearances in later episodes, and possibly even some actors. (Keeping my fingers crossed that self-professed Bachelor fanatics Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher show up… or possibly even a cameo by Nick’s rumoured lady friend January Jones?!)

Unlike Becca’s search for love, Nick says there’s nothing serious or formal about Bad Chillers, which he points out is filmed in his condo using a cheap green screen.

“Honestly, we just have fun doing it,” says Nick. “You know, we’re friends, it’s fun to hang out, we spend most of the time just laughing at our own jokes just because it’s ridiculous what we’re doing.”

As Arie would say: “I love that.”