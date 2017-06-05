The Most Dramz-Filled Bachelor Nation Breakups Ever

It’s over! After their very own series, a 15-month engagement and break-up rumours going back almost as long, Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell finally announced their split. So what went wrong? Apparently they were not seeing “eye-to-eye on too many things,” which makes their uncoupling sound about as boring as every other aspect of their relationship. (Seriously, these guys have been Dullsville from start to finish).

But for every Ben and Borin’ (sorry—had to), there’s an Andi and Josh, a Jake and Vienna, a Jason and Melissa (!!!!!). Here, we look back on some of the most dramatic Bachelor Nation splits ever.

(Photo: City) Andi Dorfman and Josh Murray From: The Bachelorette, Season 10 Split: 2015 Drama factor: **** Like Ben and Lauren, Andi and Josh’s fairytale ended with a televised proposal and promises of happily ever after. And then the cameras stopped rolling and Andi learned her Prince Charming was more of a Big Bad Wolf. In her 2016 memoir-slash-break-up-tome It’s Not Okay: Turning Heartbreak into Happily Ever After, Andi says Josh was unable to control his temper and used her sexual history with runner-up Nick Viall to justify a litany of abusive behavior. Josh has denied Andi’s version of events, though judging from his subsequent appearance on Bachelor in Paradise, his temper is a bit of a thing…

