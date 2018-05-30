Dry Your Tears Bachelorette Fans, We May Not Have Seen the Last of Grocery Store Joe

His bright smile and boy-next-store vibe made us fall fast for Chicago-based Bachelorette contestant Joe Amabile—a.k.a. Grocery Store Joe—during Monday night’s eventful Season 14 premiere. However, we were left clutching our glass of rosé in shock after our girl Becca Kufrin booted our love Joe from the show at the end of the episode. But fear not fellow Bachelor aficionados, because that may not be the last time we see the 31-year-old dreamboat.

Yesterday, long-time Bachelor host and professional franchise teaser Chris Harrison posted a few *v* cryptic tweets that could imply that our boy may make his rightful comeback in warmer temps. It started when Harrison posted a cheeky tweet that clearly alluded to the handsome Chicagoan.

I hope they have grocery stores in Paradise!!! — Chris Harrison (@chrisbharrison) May 29, 2018

Shortly after, Harrison implied the same thing AGAIN while responding a fan’s tweet.

Maybe a quick stop in Paradise first #GroceryStoreJoe https://t.co/BWeVl327dX — Chris Harrison (@chrisbharrison) May 29, 2018

Chris, the only journey we want to see now is his–straight to becoming the next Bachelor! — Emily L. Foley (@EmilyLFoley) May 29, 2018

Be still our hearts, could this mean our beloved (ex) contestant could be make an appearance in Season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise?! It doesn’t look like we’ll be getting anymore hints from Harrison, though, as he’s plead the fifth to all further questions on the matter.

I’m on west coast so I haven’t watched yet but this tweet sounds like mr grocery is headed to paradise — Alexis (@omgzalexis) May 29, 2018

Naturally, those who were still heartbroken from the premiere (a.k.a. us) went berserk at the thought of our beloved Joe in Mexico.

Loved #groceryguy! Hope he finds love (in paradise)! — Michèle Lê (@tokn_azn_betch) May 29, 2018

Guess we will just have to wait for the official announcement, but if this means our sweet Joe gets a second chance at love we are all for it. After all, who doesn’t like a partner who can *literally* bring home the bacon?