Dry Your Tears Bachelorette Fans, We May Not Have Seen the Last of Grocery Store Joe

You *better* not be playing with our vulnerable hearts, Chris Harrison

Joe the Grocer Bachelorette: Former Bachelorette contestant Joe Amiable smiles at the camera wearing a green jacket and grey shirt.

(Photo: Courtesy City)

His bright smile and boy-next-store vibe made us fall fast for Chicago-based Bachelorette contestant Joe Amabile—a.k.a. Grocery Store Joe—during Monday night’s eventful Season 14 premiere. However, we were left clutching our glass of rosé in shock after our girl Becca Kufrin booted our love Joe from the show at the end of the episode. But fear not fellow Bachelor aficionados, because that may not be the last time we see the 31-year-old dreamboat.

Yesterday, long-time Bachelor host and professional franchise teaser Chris Harrison posted a few *v* cryptic tweets that could imply that our boy may make his rightful comeback in warmer temps. It started when Harrison posted a cheeky tweet that clearly alluded to the handsome Chicagoan.

Shortly after, Harrison implied the same thing AGAIN while responding a fan’s tweet.

Be still our hearts, could this mean our beloved (ex) contestant could be make an appearance in Season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise?! It doesn’t look like we’ll be getting anymore hints from Harrison, though, as he’s plead the fifth to all further questions on the matter.

Naturally, those who were still heartbroken from the premiere (a.k.a. us) went berserk at the thought of our beloved Joe in Mexico.

Guess we will just have to wait for the official announcement, but if this means our sweet Joe gets a second chance at love we are all for it. After all, who doesn’t like a partner who can *literally* bring home the bacon?

  • Click here for more from our all-Bachelor Nation, all-the-time hub, The Morning After
