Bachelor Nation’s Dean Unglert is Going to Therapy; Doesn’t Want To Turn Out Like His Dad

Dean Unglert has daddy issues, y’all. (But then again, who doesn’t?)

This week, the three-time Bachelor Nation contestant dished on his breakup with fellow Winter Games contestant Lesley Murphy on the “What’s Inside My Head?” episode of his Help! I Suck at Dating with Dean Unglert podcast. During the dispatch, the Bach alum digs deep into his personal life, revealing that he’s finally decided to focus on himself. “I’ve been meditating more and I’m going to start going to therapy this week,” he said.

Unglert says he decided to pursue therapy after he realized that he was unable to pinpoint the exact reason why his relationship with Murphy didn’t work out. “The one thing I want is just to know I feel loved back,” he said, sounding v. emotional. “The worst part about all of this is that Lesley did feel that way about me. I got the one thing I wanted and it still didn’t end up working out.”

Unglert admitted that he needs to “come to terms” with his own issues, and he cited his family history as one of them. “My parents didn’t really like each other when I was growing up…I’ve never really had a relationship to look up to and I think that takes a big toll on what I think a relationship should be like,” he explained.

As we saw on Rachel Lindsay’s series of The Bachelorette, Unglert and his dad have a tense relationship. During the Hometown episode, Unglert called his father out for not emotionally supporting his children after the death of their mother. This emotional disconnect, Unglert said on the podcast, is exactly the thing he’s trying to avoid: “I have this crippling fear of turning out like my father.”

On the bright side, Unglert seems to be actively trying to repair his relationship with his dad. In a photo posted to his Instagram, he’s seen with his arm around his father. The caption reads, “Sometimes the apple actually does fall far from the tree. But at the end of the day, family is family.”

And days after his split with Lesley was announced, Unglert posted another photo and introspective caption to his grid. “As I’ve gotten older, I’ve learned that although everyone deserves love, it’s not something we’re entitled to. Love takes work. Love is compromise. Love is earned. I still have a lot of work to do on myself, a lot to prove to myself, before I’m ready for something like that.”

We’re wishing you all the best on this very real journey, Dean. And when we say we hope we *don’t* see you in Paradise this summer, it’s not a burn.