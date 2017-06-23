Bachelorette Alert: Peter is *So* Last Week, We’re All About Dean Now

Last week, we were crushing hard on The Bachelorette’s Peter Kraus and his more-than-perfect Instagram bod. But this week, we’ve totally switched over to #TeamDean after he stole our hearts during his 1-on-1 with Rachel. (Don’t worry Peter, we’ve still got the feels for you too.)
We kind of knew it from the beginning, but this week’s episode confirmed it: Dean is SUCH a catch. He’s charming, handsome, mature (he was the living example of ‘age is just a number’ this week) and let’s not forget, he’s pretty much THE HOTTEST KISSER ALIVE. He’s so dreamy in fact, that the words “Dean gets me all hot and bothered” have been thrown around on multiple occasions during our daily Bachelorette chats here at FLARE HQ.
So naturally, we did what we always do when we have a new crush: hardcore creep their Instagram. So, for your viewing pleasure (and for ours), here’s what we found from a deep scroll through Dean’s profile. Full disclosure: we had to stop a few times to catch our breath.
He basically uses his Insta captions to write Rachel love letters
That kiss tho *insert every heart-eye emoji ever*
He’s got a bromance going on with Alex
Robby and Chase better watch out because these two might just snatch up the award for cutest Bachelor bromance ever.
Handsome Smart Funny(ish) – @tinobordy really is the whole package
He’s adventurous and maybe, just maybe, a little bit of a daredevil
Dean clearly doesn’t let his fear of heights bring him down (he proved that this week when he drove the blimp). Which is perfect because Rachel told him she’s looking for someone who can push her to do the things that scare her. And seeing that half his Instagram is taken over by cliff-jumping pics, Dean is definitely the man for the job. Side note: he so *obviously* overplayed his fear of heights during the blimp date to get a little cuddle action from Rachel.
Went from riding 14″ of pow on Wednesday to rock climbing in 65 degree weather on Sunday. Colorado, what’s your deal? #beststate #CO
As free as we’ll ever be #paradisecove #naked #backflip
He’s real strong
Don’t let his cute exterior fool you, he’s also a very well-defined guy. Just take a moment to swoon at all those muscles, we’ll wait here.
He’s freaking adorable when he’s sleeping
Wouldn’t be mad if we had to wake up to that every morning, just saying.
If opportunity doesn’t knock, build a door … If you’re sleepy at the club, find a shoulder. HBD @sacks0phone
He rocks the Hawaiian print like no other
Like, do *you* know anyone who looks that good in Hawaiian print? Didn’t think so.
He also looks damn good in some plaid
But, TBH, he probs looks good in just about anything.
Bday celebration in Vegas for @brandinw1 and @connorhoy1 (not pictured) was pretty neat
He’s got eyes that look deep into your soul
If you need a minute to catch your breath, we totally get it.
He has a motorcycle, so that’s hot
AND, he even fixed it up himself. Which is even hotter.
It took longer than it should have but finally finished(ish) with this #bobber conversion #smile
He cleans up nice
K but, who is this girl and how did she get so lucky to have Dean’s arm around her?
He also likes football
We all know Rachel loves her Cowboys, so it’s a good thing Dean does too. Match made in heaven? We think so!
His best friend is his dog, just like Rachel!
Never mind Rachel and Peter’s adorable gap-toothed children, if Rachel and Dean get together they’ll have just have the cutest dog children.
Tonight I’ll be saddled up next to this (not so) little nugget watching #thebachelorette on @abcnetwork – should be quite an interesting night. Excited for: watching @therachlindsay gracefully navigate her way through a sea of thirsty men vying for 5 minutes of her time. Not excited for: watching and listening to myself on TV (seriously though) #bachelorette #herewego #nala # #sandcastles
He even had a romantic Valentines dinner with his pup, Nala, in 2013 #singlelife
Excuse us, but does it get any cuter than this???
#tbt most romantic valentine dinner of my life #nala
He also looks GREAT with a tan
Brb. Need. Water. (Also, who the hell is @jenniferjoyyy3?)
Me, @jenniferjoyyy3, and #nala are having zero fun in in Nebraska. Can I go back to work please? #psyche #imwearingsunscreen
He’s bumped butts with Will Smith
Talk about #GOALS.
Booty bumpin with the fresh prince #ellen
And, get ready for this one: HE USED TO HAVE A MAN BUN
In the words of Paris Hilton, “that’s hot.”
We got a really big team and we do some really big things (win championships) #minorphotoediting
