Bachelorette Alert: Peter is *So* Last Week, We’re All About Dean Now

Last week, we were crushing hard on The Bachelorette’s Peter Kraus and his more-than-perfect Instagram bod. But this week, we’ve totally switched over to #TeamDean after he stole our hearts during his 1-on-1 with Rachel. (Don’t worry Peter, we’ve still got the feels for you too.)

We kind of knew it from the beginning, but this week’s episode confirmed it: Dean is SUCH a catch. He’s charming, handsome, mature (he was the living example of ‘age is just a number’ this week) and let’s not forget, he’s pretty much THE HOTTEST KISSER ALIVE. He’s so dreamy in fact, that the words “Dean gets me all hot and bothered” have been thrown around on multiple occasions during our daily Bachelorette chats here at FLARE HQ.

So naturally, we did what we always do when we have a new crush: hardcore creep their Instagram. So, for your viewing pleasure (and for ours), here’s what we found from a deep scroll through Dean’s profile. Full disclosure: we had to stop a few times to catch our breath.

He basically uses his Insta captions to write Rachel love letters

That kiss tho *insert every heart-eye emoji ever*

Thank you: for understanding, for being there, for allowing us to be vulnerable, for listening. @therachlindsay really is the most amazing woman #hiltonhead A post shared by Dean Unglert (@deanie_babies) on Jun 19, 2017 at 10:52pm PDT

He’s got a bromance going on with Alex

Robby and Chase better watch out because these two might just snatch up the award for cutest Bachelor bromance ever.

Handsome Smart Funny(ish) – @tinobordy really is the whole package A post shared by Dean Unglert (@deanie_babies) on Jun 21, 2017 at 11:03am PDT

He’s adventurous and maybe, just maybe, a little bit of a daredevil

Dean clearly doesn’t let his fear of heights bring him down (he proved that this week when he drove the blimp). Which is perfect because Rachel told him she’s looking for someone who can push her to do the things that scare her. And seeing that half his Instagram is taken over by cliff-jumping pics, Dean is definitely the man for the job. Side note: he so *obviously* overplayed his fear of heights during the blimp date to get a little cuddle action from Rachel.

Just ONCE I wish a picture could do #colorado justice. This was one for the books. Thanks to @ballinbu for pushing me to the top of this fun-as-hell 6 pitch classic in Eldo Canyon. I only cried a little bit #eldorado A post shared by Dean Unglert (@deanie_babies) on May 18, 2017 at 4:25pm PDT

Went from riding 14″ of pow on Wednesday to rock climbing in 65 degree weather on Sunday. Colorado, what’s your deal? #beststate #CO A post shared by Dean Unglert (@deanie_babies) on Feb 9, 2015 at 3:29pm PST

If everyone jumped off a cliff would you do it too? Uh, yeah. #summer get back here A post shared by Dean Unglert (@deanie_babies) on Jan 26, 2013 at 5:35pm PST

As free as we’ll ever be #paradisecove #naked #backflip A post shared by Dean Unglert (@deanie_babies) on May 17, 2013 at 7:59pm PDT

He’s real strong

Don’t let his cute exterior fool you, he’s also a very well-defined guy. Just take a moment to swoon at all those muscles, we’ll wait here.

First trip to Joshua Tree – couldn’t have asked for a better weekend with some great people #whitelightning #crushed A post shared by Dean Unglert (@deanie_babies) on Oct 19, 2015 at 6:39pm PDT

He’s freaking adorable when he’s sleeping

Wouldn’t be mad if we had to wake up to that every morning, just saying.

If opportunity doesn’t knock, build a door … If you’re sleepy at the club, find a shoulder. HBD @sacks0phone A post shared by Dean Unglert (@deanie_babies) on Jun 29, 2016 at 12:33pm PDT

He rocks the Hawaiian print like no other

Like, do *you* know anyone who looks that good in Hawaiian print? Didn’t think so.

Fell in love today with 3 little asthmatic nuggets A post shared by Dean Unglert (@deanie_babies) on Jul 25, 2015 at 1:51pm PDT

He also looks damn good in some plaid

But, TBH, he probs looks good in just about anything.

Bday celebration in Vegas for @brandinw1 and @connorhoy1 (not pictured) was pretty neat A post shared by Dean Unglert (@deanie_babies) on Feb 28, 2016 at 8:19pm PST

He’s got eyes that look deep into your soul

If you need a minute to catch your breath, we totally get it.

Brunching with a buncha 10’s @johnny_deluca @nadiadizaji @melcolirri @emmacwoods A post shared by Dean Unglert (@deanie_babies) on Aug 23, 2015 at 3:26pm PDT

He has a motorcycle, so that’s hot

AND, he even fixed it up himself. Which is even hotter.

It took longer than it should have but finally finished(ish) with this #bobber conversion #smile A post shared by Dean Unglert (@deanie_babies) on May 26, 2017 at 1:14pm PDT

He cleans up nice

K but, who is this girl and how did she get so lucky to have Dean’s arm around her?

Rule number 76: No excuses. Play like a champion #weidaweidabest with the homie @hanamoor A post shared by Dean Unglert (@deanie_babies) on Aug 2, 2015 at 9:37am PDT

He also likes football

We all know Rachel loves her Cowboys, so it’s a good thing Dean does too. Match made in heaven? We think so!

His best friend is his dog, just like Rachel!

Never mind Rachel and Peter’s adorable gap-toothed children, if Rachel and Dean get together they’ll have just have the cutest dog children.

He even had a romantic Valentines dinner with his pup, Nala, in 2013 #singlelife

Excuse us, but does it get any cuter than this???

#tbt most romantic valentine dinner of my life #nala A post shared by Dean Unglert (@deanie_babies) on Feb 14, 2013 at 8:38pm PST

He also looks GREAT with a tan

Brb. Need. Water. (Also, who the hell is @jenniferjoyyy3?)

Me, @jenniferjoyyy3, and #nala are having zero fun in in Nebraska. Can I go back to work please? #psyche #imwearingsunscreen A post shared by Dean Unglert (@deanie_babies) on Aug 7, 2014 at 5:10pm PDT

He’s bumped butts with Will Smith

Talk about #GOALS.

Booty bumpin with the fresh prince #ellen A post shared by Dean Unglert (@deanie_babies) on Dec 9, 2016 at 3:23pm PST

And, get ready for this one: HE USED TO HAVE A MAN BUN

In the words of Paris Hilton, “that’s hot.”

We got a really big team and we do some really big things (win championships) #minorphotoediting A post shared by Dean Unglert (@deanie_babies) on Dec 14, 2015 at 1:41pm PST

