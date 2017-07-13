Bachelor Nation Alert: There’s Going to be a BIP ‘Reunion Special’ & Corinne Will Be There!

We’ll admit that we were a little sad when Corinne Olympios announced she wouldn’t be returning to Bachelor in Paradise this summer. But we’ve just learned that the Season 21 Bachelor alum will be gracing our TV screens again after all, in the form of a Bachelor in Paradise reunion show. Can we get a HELL YES?

On Wednesday, Olympios—who was slated to appear in Season 4 of Paradise before being involved in a sexual misconduct investigation with fellow BIP Season 4 cast member DeMario Jackson—confirmed to Us Weekly that she WILL be taking part in a reunion show this summer. This comes after the sexual misconduct allegations involving Corinne and DeMario that caused production of Bachelor in Paradise‘s fourth season to be halted in early June. After conducting a two-week investigation, Warner Bros. found no evidence to “support any charge of misconduct” and production resumed on June 24. (Neither Corinne nor DeMario returned to Paradise following the shutdown.)

“I am very happy to be appearing on the Bachelor in Paradise special,” Corinne told Us Weekly.

This, naturally, left us with *so* many questions: When is it going to air? Will DeMario be in attendance? What even IS a Bachelor in Paradise reunion show?

Well, according to a source at Us Weekly, the special—which hasn’t even been formally announced by ABC yet—will have similar vibes to the annual Women/Men Tell All that takes place on every season of The Bachelor/ette. (Count us in!)

And as for DeMario, it’s been confirmed that he’ll also be at the reunion. Over the weekend, the former Bachelor in Paradise contestant—who has been cleared of all sexual misconduct claims—told TMZ that he will be doing the Bachelor in Paradise reunion show AND The Bachelorette: Men Tell All.

“I owe it to my castmates. They’ve been very supportive of me throughout this whole entire thing and I want to thank them all personally, face-to-face—give them all hugs and bro out or sis out, or whatever,” he said. “They’ve been so helpful.”

We can’t help but wonder what will go down during this gift-from-God BIP special but we have a feeling there will be A LOT of drama and hopefully—since Corinne and DeMario will both be there—we’ll get a little more insight on the scandal that caused the show of the summer to shut down for two weeks.

PSA: For those of you who *haven’t* heard, Bachelor in Paradise will officially premiere on August 14!