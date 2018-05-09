“A F-cking Dick:” Charlize Theron Tells Us How She *Really* Feels About Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr.

Leave it to our girl Charlize Theron to shade bonafide Bachelor villain Arie Luyendyk Jr. on live TV.

Theron—along with co-star Ron Livingston—appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen yesterday to promote their new dark comedy, Tully. While answering questions from viewers, the star was asked about her thoughts on the latest season of The Bachelor. Apparently the celeb has *v* strong feelings about Season 22 of the reality series, because she wasted zero time putting the former Bachelor on blast.

“I mean, literally he—not impressive. Not impressed with him at all,” Theron said about Arie’s snake-like behaviour on the show.

After Cohen asked how she thinks Becca will fare as the new Bachelorette, Theron made sure to give her stamp of approval. “I think she’s going to be great. She’s fun and I think she handled the whole thing so well too,” she said, referring to Arie’s cringe-worthy televised breakup with Becca. “That was the most awkward watching experience of my life! It was just brutal and she just kept it together and had integrity about it and he just looked like a fucking dick!” TBH, when the star of the serial killer drama Monster calls your breakup the most awkward viewing experience of her life, it’s time to reevaluate yourself as a person.

The Oscar-winning actor continued: “I just couldn’t get past his, ‘do you want to talk about it?’ Like no, motherfucker, she doesn’t want to talk about it like just leave already.” OK, is it possible to love her even more than we already did? Because we do now.

This isn’t the first time that Theron has gushed about the reality series. This past March, she make an appearance on the Late Late Show with James Corden and revealed that she “practically dates the show.”

“On Monday nights because my kids can’t read a clock yet, I get them to bed at like 5:45 and then I open a bottle of wine, take a bath. I get all ready and that’s my date night. I date the show,” she told Corden.

OK, so that settles it. Stars really *are* just like us.