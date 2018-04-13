Bachelor Nation’s Bekah M Doesn’t Give an Eff What You Think About Her Unshaved Pits

Bekah Martinez wants the world to know that she isn’t shaving her pits rn.

The former contestant on Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of The Bachelor has graced the ’gram with serious body positivity in the past, and she was at it again during an epic no-BS rant that was uploaded to her Instagram Story on Wednesday.

She said, according to US Weekly, “I don’t shave my armpits when I don’t feel like it. And I don’t know, I don’t feel like it right now. I shave my legs most of the time, but I just don’t really care. And also, I don’t see why I should need to.” PREACH, girl.

The 22-year-old made sure to blame the crazy beauty standards that pressure women to pretend that we are more naked mole rats than actual human beings. “It’s not easy to stop caring about removing your body hair. It’s really, really difficult cause it’s been conditioned within us by society to believe that we’re ugly if we are hairy, even though its something that we’re born with,” she said.

The star also dished that although she used to be insecure about her body hair, she’s learned to accept her beautiful self as-is. “Growing up being half-Mexican, I have a lot of body hair and it was always something I was really insecure about. So it’s kind of liberating now at this point to be like, ‘You know what, if somebody doesn’t like me because of my body hair, f-ck ’em.”

Last December, the star uploaded an IG pic of her hairy armpit with the caption: “am i a good feminist yet? (all you haters will be happy to know i got them waxed last week).

Bekah isn’t the only public figure to not give AF about her body hair. A ton of other celebs have proudly shown off their hairy pits in public (including Miley Cyrus, who’s also been a target of haters as a result).

Regardless, Bekah wants us all to know that putting that razor down is really nbd.

“I mean, there are so many societal standards,” she said as her rant came to an end. “Just evaluate, like, what’s motivating you to make the choices you do. I feel like if you can, you know, fight against any standard, even if it’s just going to the grocery store without hiding your acne under foundation, I mean, that’s a victory. You’re sticking it to society.”