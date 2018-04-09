Bachelor Nation Alums We’d Love to See Crash Becca’s Season of The Bachelorette

From Nick Viall’s infamous midseason drop-in—begging Kaitlyn Bristowe to let him compete for her heart on Season 11 of The Bachelorette, to Becca Tilley and Amber James’s surprise entrance on night one of Ben’s season of The Bachelor, there’s nothing Bachelor Nation loves more than a party crasher from a previous season! These alums have seen it all—and, in most cases, had their hearts broken—and they still want more?! That’s when you know they’re really invested in the chosen Bachelor or Bachelorette, and it makes their love story all the more entertaining to watch. Now please draw your attention to our next leading lady, the beloved and very publicly rejected Becca Kufrin—and imagine if these guys decided to pop by for a lil surprise. Gold, no?

Word to ABC: we’re counting on you.

Fan Favourites

Brooks Forester

(The Bachelorette Season 9, Bachelor in Paradise Season 1)

Brooks. BROOKS. Do we not miss Brooks?! Our #1 pick from Desiree’s season (and a Sharleen Joynt fave too) completely blindsided his Bachelorette by leaving the show before the Final Rose Ceremony. Not long after, he made an appearance on the first-ever season of Bachelor in Paradise but—surprisingly, considering his popularity during his first appearance in Bachelor Nation—it wasn’t too memorable. Let’s not make his BIP run our last impression of him, ’K?

Peter Kraus

(The Bachelorette Season 13)

One of FLARE’s editors put it best when she said, “Every time I look at Peter it’s like I’m seeing him again for the first time.” Truer words have never been spoken. We’ve been teased with the possibility of Peter gracing our TV screens again multiple times with Bachelor in Paradise, The Bachelor Winter Games and—how could we forget— when we were duped into believing that he would be the next Bachelor. Peter is Bachelor Nation’s “one that got away” and this would actually be the perfect time for our boo to make a comeback! Not only did he tweet his congrats to Becca, but the new Bachelorette told Ellen DeGeneres that she’s a sucker for a gap-toothed grin. (Becca was *technically* talking about her celeb crush Michael Strahan’s smile but whatevs, same diff, they’re clearly meant for each other.) Bachelor Nation wants nothing more than to make Peter and Becca happen, and we’re jumping on that bandwagon too.

Eric Bigger

(The Bachelorette Season 13, The Bachelor Winter Games)

Excuse us, but when Eric was announced as one of The Bachelor Winter Games cast, we thought that even if he didn’t find love, he’d at least stick around for a while and delight us endlessly with his positivity and charm. He won our hearts on The Bachelorette with his major glow-up, and we were truly devastated when Rachel sent him home. But on Winter Games, he was sent home on NIGHT! ONE! And this premature departure came after barely any screen time. ABC, you owe us another shot at watching Eric find love.

Jared Haibon

(The Bachelorette Season 11, Bachelor In Paradise Seasons 2 & 3)

When we first met Jared, he was the lovely, charming, insightful fella who was heartbroken after being sent packing by Kaitlyn Bristowe. He then became known as a total Ashley I. magnet, which meant that his two trips to Paradise were at times a bit rough. Not only did Ashley I. fall waaay too hard, too soon on their first season of BIP (who could forget her love letter to Jared that took him *forever* to read), but she also kinda ruined his budding relationship with renowned Insta-queen, Caila Quinn, on the second season of BIP. After all the stress and the tears, Jared deserves a brand spankin’ new chance to find his true love. Not only does he genuinely deserve it, but Ashley I. is newly single again and you know their saga probs isn’t over.

Chase McNary

(The Bachelorette Season 12)

Chase, a one-time contender to lead his own season of The Bachelor, has completely fallen off the Bachelor Nation grid. No Paradise, no Winter Games, and is it just us or do we not even see him on our IG Explore page anymore??? Can we pls reintroduce him to the Bachelor scene ASAP? Chase, if you’re out there, we miss you, and FYI your steamy yoga date with JoJo will always have a special place in our hearts.

Ben Higgins

(The Bachelorette Season 11, The Bachelor Season 20, The Bachelor Winter Games)

While some have referred to Ben as “oatmeal,” the last two Bachelors (*ahem, Nick, cough, Arie*) have proven that we underestimated his appeal. After a shocking breakup with Lauren Bushnell, Ben revealed that he was left brokenhearted and unable to fully move on during the filming of The Bachelor Winter Games, but told Chris Harrison in his exit chat that he really does want to find love again. We think Becca is a great gal for Ben to pursue, and we know he’d blow the competition out of the water. (Unless Peter is there, of course.)

Underrated and Under-Appreciated

Michael Garofola

(The Bachelorette Season 9, Bachelor In Paradise Season 2, The Bachelor Winter Games)

Let’s talk about the fact that Michael was in three out of four episodes of The Bachelor Winter Games and had approximately one and a half whole minutes of screen time. Michael doesn’t deserve to be treated like he’s an extra. He’s a lawyer! He’s gorgeous! And he’s proven himself to be insanely kindhearted on both Desiree’s season of The Bachelorette and Bachelor In Paradise. #justiceformichael.

Being an extra on #TheBachelorWinterGames was sorta cool. — Michael G. (@MichaelGarofola) February 14, 2018

Marquel Martin

(The Bachelorette Season 10, Bachelor In Paradise Season 1)

One of the most dramatic moments on Andi’s season of The Bachelorette was when Marquel and another constant were allegedly referred to as as “Blackies” in a conversation held by a fellow contestant during a Rose Ceremony. Marquel, having heard about Andrew’s comment soon after, was super upset and rightfully so. “Sometimes no matter how you treat a person, they have this idea of you,” Marquel said during his ITM. “I hate getting emotional over it but… look, it’s crazy to think the first thing people are going to recognize about me is ‘OK, he’s a Black guy.'” Marquel handled the situation with poise and intelligence, which made us love him even more, but that was pretty much all we saw of him—UNTIL he went to Paradise and proved to be a hot commodity very early on. Sure, there was a bit of controversy in Mexico, but we might be due for some light dramz, no?

Vinny Ventiera

(The Bachelorette Season 12, Bachelor In Paradise Seasons 3 and 4)

On After The Final Rose, JoJo referred to Vinny as one of the funniest guys she’s met and one of the best friends she made while filming her season of The Bachelorette. As an audience, we never really saw the funny moments JoJo or the housemates would refer to, and that just isn’t fair! We deserve more Vinny time, period. And let’s not forget how Izzy did Vinny SO wrong on BIP when she chose to opt out of their v. solid relationship to see if there was any possibility of a romance with Lamp Guy. Pls make up for slacking on all things Vinny, ABC.

Just for Laughs

Nick Viall

(The Bachelorette Season 10, The Bachelorette Season 11, Bachelor In Paradise Season 3, The Bachelor Season 21)

Nick has had a rollercoaster of a Bachelor Nation experience. After being labeled as a villain for two seasons (one of which he actually crashed mid-way through), he became our hero when he called out Andi’s ex-fiancé, Josh Murray on BIP after having read Andi’s very revealing tell-all book which made claims that Josh behaved like an “emotional abuser” and was manipulative and extremely possessive. We fell in love with Nick’s heroic charm and it was basically announced that he’d lead his own season of The Bachelor the very next day. In our greatest Bachelor Nation fantasies, we’d have pre-glow-up, baby-faced Nick (the exact way you see him in the pic above, HA) crashing Becca’s season the week right before Hometowns, somehow making it to the Final Two, and well, you know the rest.