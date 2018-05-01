Becca Is SO Over Arie In the New Bachelorette Teaser

Becca Kufrin is ready to do the damn thing.

After legit enduring the most heart-wrenching breakup courtesy of man-boy Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. during Season 22, Becca is back—and this time she’s the one handing out the roses.

Becca knows what she wants and we’re HERE FOR IT. #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/ewbGCEH4lF — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) May 1, 2018

The first teaser for The Bachelorette Season 14 just dropped and it begins with Arie down on one knee saying, “I choose you today, but I choose you every day from here on out. I love you so much.” LIKE, LOL, JK?

*Cut to* Becca ripping that scene in half like a total boss while Kesha’s super empowering anthem, “Woman,” plays in the background. Dressed in a one-shoulder gold sequin gown, Becca dances throughout the trailer, dusting her disappointing history with Arie off her shoulders. As the show’s signature rose petals fall around her, large glitzy letters declare that going into Season 14 of The Bachelorette, Becca is an “independent woman.” Amen, sister.

The trailer includes clips from Season 22’s After the Final Rose, where Becca was first announced as the new Bachelorette. We also get a throwback to one of our all-time fave moments, where she snuggled up on the couch with her Season 22 besties and we realized that maybe Bachelor Nation isn’t just about finding the one, it’s also about falling in love with a whole new group of BFFs.

That said, we are truly stoked to see Becca get her shot at finding a new man. After getting a brief glimpse at some of her prospects on After the Final Rose, there seem to be some serious contenders. And let’s be real, after Arie and that rougher-than-rough breakup, things can only get better from here.