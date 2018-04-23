Bachelorette Producer Mike Fleiss Just Dropped Some Major Hints About the New Season

Although we’re still a little jaded from how Arie Luyendyk Jr. ended his season of The Bachelor, we are totally stoked that Becca Kufrin—a.k.a. the woman who personally had to put up with all of his fuckboy crap—is the new Bachelorette! With the premiere date officially set for May 28 (35 days away, but who’s counting?), we’ve been searching the internet for any and all hints about the new season—and we were just rewarded with some *seriously* juicy ones.

Mike Fleiss, creator and executive producer of The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise, etc. etc., has a history of posting cryptic tweets about upcoming seasons in the franchise. So naturally, we’ve been scouring his Twitter account for any morsel of info we could get our eyes on, and we are happy to report that Bachelor Nation’s resident informant has just leaked FOUR hints about Season 14 of The Bachelorette. Put on your detective hats, y’all, and let’s do the damn thing.

Fleiss started dropping clues on April 21

On April 21, Fleiss kicked off the trail of breadcrumbs with a tweet that read: “Ok, #BachelorNation. Prepare to have your mind blown!!!” He likes playing with our hearts, doesn’t he?

Ok, #BachelorNation . Prepare to have your mind blown!!! — Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) April 21, 2018

There may be three final contestants instead of two

We then had to wait one full day for another clue, but it was worth it. “First hint for #BachelorNation … 3>2,” Fleiss wrote. Fans went crazy with theories, with some even speculating about a possible Bach Nation baby on the way for Becca. However, we’re thinking it could just mean that there will be three final contestants instead of the usual two.

First hint for #BachelorNation … 3>2. — Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) April 22, 2018

A familiar face could be returning to the franchise

Shortly afterwards, a second hint was dropped that read: “A blast from the past.” So, like, Becca’s past? Or the show’s past? Could it mean that one of Becca’s exes will be a contestant on the show? Or perhaps a Bachelor Nation favourite? (Hey, Fleiss: here’s a few we’d like to see.)

Second clue for #BachelorNation … A blast from the past.

— Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) April 22, 2018

There will be *multiple* proposals

The next tweet was as simple as it was surprising. “It ends in proposals.” Proposals? With an s? As in more than one? OK Fleiss, we see you.

Clue No. 3 for #BachelorNation … It ends in proposals. — Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) April 22, 2018

JP is TBD

The last clue we were gifted came in the form of two measly letters, “JP.” Now we know he’s toying with us. There are a TON of JPs in Bachelor Nation: Juan Pablo, Jake Pavelka, JP Rosenbaum, Jesse Palmer—the list goes on. After staring at this tweet for a solid 30 minutes, we still can’t figure out who it might be. We’ll just have to wait to find out. May 28 cannot come fast enough!

Clue No. 4 for #BachelorNation … JP! — Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) April 22, 2018

BRB while we pour over these clues for the 10,763rd time.