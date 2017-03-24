If we weren’t already stoked AF for Rachel’s upcoming season of The Bachelorette, we are now.

The babely lawyer from Dallas has officially started filming what will *actually* be a historic season of The Bachelorette, and obvi that includes super-awkward group dates. Though we’re typically forced to wait until the show airs to see oh-so-many dudes battle it out for Rachel’s heart, the producers are seriously switching things up for The Bachelorette this season. First, the producers hustled Nick Viall and his fame-thirsty fresh fiancée, Vanessa Grimaldi, off the After the Final Rose stage in order to start the season 13 of The Bachelorette ASAP. And now, the powers that be gave us a yet another sneak peek. Rachel stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show, with six hotties in tow, for a v. hilarious group date that left us counting down the days until The Bachelorette‘s May 22 premiere.

Here’s what we learned:

Even Rachel can’t remember everyone’s name

Rachel reveals to Ellen that she’s currently about one week into filming and hosting cocktail parties for around 30 (!!!) dudes. “I’ll be honest, I am not good with names at all, but I’m trying to make an effort,” says Rachel, explaining that she repeats each contestant’s name at least three times in her head to try and make it stick. Her method seems to be working since she hasn’t forgotten or said the wrong name yet—but let’s be real, it’s got to be hard to concentrate when you’re absolutely surrounded by that many men with perfectly symmetrical faces.

She was skeptical about the process

After making it to the top three and being mercilessly dropped by Nick Viall (his loss!) on national television, it’s no surprise that Rachel has a few reservations about finding lasting love on camera. “For me, it’s no secret, I’m super skeptical. But I will honestly say that I am so hopeful. I have an amazing group of men, and I see a lot of potential, and I’m really, really excited to see where this goes” she tells Ellen.

She’s already caught a case of the feels

*Spoiler alert* Rachel has already had at least one lip-lock. “It was completely unexpected. I know this sounds cliché, but it completely swept me off my feet,” she says, grinning from ear to ear. “It was good.” Rachel refused to reveal who got the first kiss—because she is ALL CLASS—but later on in the clip, we find out that her mystery makeout buddy is a bodacious brunette named Brian, from Florida, and he is actually on the group date. “She’s a great kisser,” says Brian, practically grabbing the mic from Ellen to kiss and tell. “I second that,” pipes in Willie, from Miami. SOOOOO looks like even though Rachel admits she was skeptical going in, sparks might be flying already.

She has some GOOD options

After the hilariously uncomfortable intro between Rachel and her first four men on After the Final Rose, we weren’t quite sure what to expect in terms of the quality of contestants for this season. But thanks be to Ellen for clearing all that up. The six guys who participated in the Ellen group date showcased their rock-hard abs, Magic-Mike dance moves and super sultry deep voices. Will and Alex, who won the dance contest by collecting the most dolla dolla bills from the audience, also participated in a drool-worthy wet t-shirt contest. Rachel has got her work cut out for her.

Rachel is a damn queen

Hotties aside, Rachel is the real star here and her segment on Ellen just made us fall in love with her all over again. As she giggles along with Ellen, watching her men grind up on the v. excited audience, we were basically reminded that Rachel is going to be an amazing Bachelorette because, real talk, she is an amazing person. And yes, we’re crushing real hard.

