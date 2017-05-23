Ranked: The Most Memorable Limo Arrivals on The Bachelorette

So a penguin, a tickle monster and a marching band walk into the Bachelor Mansion…

  0

Rachel’s season of The Bachelorette *finally* premiered last night, which means 31 limo arrivals to LOL at, swoon over and judge ruthlessly. For your viewing pleasure, here are the most memorable Bachelorette entrances—ranked from best to WTF.

1 of 10

Previous
Next
(Image: Giphy)

Bryan’s sexy Spanish

It was sooo obvious that Bryan’s Spanish swept Rachel right off her feet. His flirty vibes and “I’m trouble but good trouble” line def had a lasting impression because even his suuuper sloppy kiss didn’t  stop him from getting the First Impression Rose!

WTF Factor: 0/10

Previous
Next

Related: 
Sharleen Joynt on The Bachelorette Premiere
A GIF by GIF Guide to The Bachelorette Premiere!
Vicky Mochama on Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay’s Cinderella Status

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

FLARE - Daily Fix App

Get FLARE’s Need to Know newsletter for your daily dose of up-to-the-minute fashion, beauty, celebrity and news stories hand-picked by our editors—straight to your inbox. Sign up here.

Comments are closed.

Resources