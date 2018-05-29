Everything We Know About The Bachelorette’s Breakout Star (a.k.a. Chicken Man)

It’s not a Bachelor/Bachelorette premiere until somebody shows up in a dumb costume. #BachelorNation has patiently endured a penguin, a horse (or was that a unicorn?), a cupcake and even the jolly man himself, St. Nick. I say ‘endure’ because this is a strategy for being memorable that generally ends in being a completely forgettable one-Rose Ceremony-wonder. It’s not a complicated formula: the weirder the limo exit, the shorter the tenure. So when one fellow arrived last night in a chicken suit, we had already mentally put a big red X through his feathered face…until he *clucking* won us over. Turns out, behind the beak was David Ravitz from New Jersey, a man of depth, good conversation and an endless supply of poultry puns who may have already pecked his way into Becca Kufrin’s heart. He may not be here to “ruffle feathers” (a direct quote) but he might just be here to break the Curse of the Costumed Suitor.

From his ABC official content bio and video, we can glean the following: He’s 25, and—fun fact—he and Becca share the same birthday. He lives in Denver but his home town is Cherry Hill, NJ. He works as a venture capitalist and runs a private equity firm which basically means he’s $$$$$$$$$$$$.

From further internet sleuthing, we learned…not a lot. Other than that he’s kind of a basic bro. Behold the Instagram evidence:

He loves to drop a quote like, “If a tree falls in the woods, be there to hear it.”

He went to the Super Bowl this year and had pretty good seats.

An unforgettable night. SUPER BOWL CHAMPS!! A post shared by David Ravitz (@dravitz) on Feb 5, 2018 at 7:22am PST

He camps.

Never stop exploring A post shared by David Ravitz (@dravitz) on Aug 6, 2017 at 3:06pm PDT

He skies.

He golfs.

(Uses portrait mode once) @wordofwilson A post shared by David Ravitz (@dravitz) on Oct 22, 2017 at 7:55am PDT

He even skydives.

He went to Kenya one time.

Made a couple new friends today #HakunaMatata A post shared by David Ravitz (@dravitz) on Jun 6, 2014 at 8:09am PDT

You had to know this was coming: He’s also apparently a Calvin Harris fan.

Gold medals all around in the Vegas Olympics A post shared by David Ravitz (@dravitz) on Aug 15, 2016 at 12:04pm PDT

And you wonder why the guy had to wear a chicken suit to differentiate himself from all the others guys who also enjoy sports, the outdoors and dance pop?!