Everything We Know About The Bachelorette’s Breakout Star (a.k.a. Chicken Man)

It’s not a Bachelor/Bachelorette premiere until somebody shows up in a dumb costume. #BachelorNation has patiently endured a penguin, a horse (or was that a unicorn?), a cupcake and even the jolly man himself, St. Nick. I say ‘endure’ because this is a strategy for being memorable that generally ends in being a completely forgettable one-Rose Ceremony-wonder. It’s not a complicated formula: the weirder the limo exit, the shorter the tenure. So when one fellow arrived last night in a chicken suit, we had already mentally put a big red X through his feathered face…until he *clucking* won us over. Turns out, behind the beak was David Ravitz from New Jersey, a man of depth, good conversation and an endless supply of poultry puns who may have already pecked his way into Becca Kufrin’s heart. He may not be here to “ruffle feathers” (a direct quote) but he might just be here to break the Curse of the Costumed Suitor.
From his ABC official content bio and video, we can glean the following: He’s 25, and—fun fact—he and Becca share the same birthday. He lives in Denver but his home town is Cherry Hill, NJ. He works as a venture capitalist and runs a private equity firm which basically means he’s $$$$$$$$$$$$.
From further internet sleuthing, we learned…not a lot. Other than that he’s kind of a basic bro. Behold the Instagram evidence:
He loves to drop a quote like, “If a tree falls in the woods, be there to hear it.”
He went to the Super Bowl this year and had pretty good seats.
He camps.
He skies.
He golfs.
He even skydives.
He went to Kenya one time.
You had to know this was coming: He’s also apparently a Calvin Harris fan.
And you wonder why the guy had to wear a chicken suit to differentiate himself from all the others guys who also enjoy sports, the outdoors and dance pop?!