Dean & Lesley and Clare & Benoit Broke Up So… Are The Bachelor Winter Games Cursed?

Another one bites the dust. Although several whirlwind romances seemed to make it out of Vermont alive after The Bachelor Winter Games—Ashley Iaconetti and Kevin Wendt, Dean Unglert and Lesley Murphy and Aussie lovebirds Courtney Dober and Lily McManus, to be precise—all but one have managed to last. On the heels of Ashely and Kevin’s split, another two couples just called it quits, joining the ever-growing list of Bachelor Winter Games breakups.

Dean, a.k.a. Bachelor Nation’s biggest and most enduring f-ckboy, and Lesley, a.k.a. my all-time fave Bachelor contestant, were kind of an underdog match from the start (see: Lesley being way too good for him and Dean’s impossible-to-shake-off playboy reputation), but they proved us all wrong when they continued dating for several months after filming on the series wrapped. Hell, commitment-phobic Dean even gave Lesley the key to his place during The Bachelor Winter Games: World Tells All special! So even with my disdain for Dean, I started to actually root for these two because Lesley = queen, but alas, they couldn’t make it work. And when news of their breakup started emerging, I breathed a little sigh of relief for our girl because tbh, she could do better and I’m not convinced f-ckboys ever *really* change.

Lesley posted a lengthy message about the breakup on Instagram on April 8, writing: “Out with the old, in with the TRUE. It was a long winter, and I’m excited for a new season. Let the spring cleaning commence. I’m ready.” Um, is this expert shade or do I just want another reason to be mad at Dean?

Dean also took to IG to share about his feelings (barf), writing about the “work” he has to do on himself which gives me PTSD for how he tried to atone for the BS he put Kristina through last summer on Bachelor in Paradise.

And then there’s Clare Crawley and Benoit Beauséjour-Savard. In case you forgot, this twosome didn’t actually make it out of the Games a couple—they sort-of dated on the show for one second before Clare and Christian talked for approx. 13 hours about going to the hot tub together flirted and Benoit’s sweet, earnest heart couldn’t deal and he sent himself home. That wasn’t the end for these two, though—how could we forget the revelation on the World Tells All that they’d started dating IRL after filming was over… oh, and then they got engaged on TV because, hi, this is Bachelor Nation, y’all. But their shared love of kitchen makeouts and competitive winter sports wasn’t enough to make it work for the long haul, and Clare and Benoit confirmed they’d broken up on April 5 with a joint statement on Instagram (how Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan of them).

“We still care for each other very deeply. (That is why no hate or disrespectful comments will be tolerated about the other.) Please respect our privacy as well, as with the end of any relationship, it is never easy,” part of the statement reads.

I mean, I wasn’t that surprised considering Benoit said that he’d only decided to propose the day before he popped the question. I take longer deciding what to order from UberEats.

Courtney and Lily, we’re counting on you!!