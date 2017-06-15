How Bachelor Nation is Responding to the BIP Scandal

After sexual assault allegations shut down filming on season 4, former cast members have taken to Twitter to show their support

When the news broke this week that our favourite show of the summer, Bachelor in Paradise, had been suspended (and possibly even cancelled) due to sexual misconduct allegations between two cast members, the hashtag #RIPBIP started blowing up the internet. While the cast members in question, Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson, have made their official statements—and are both taking legal action—the rest of the season 4 BIP cast is staying pretty mum about the whole situation (probs because of strict ABC contracts). But some Bachelor Nation members, including season 4’s Wells Adams,*have* been taking to Twitter over the past couple days to show their support for all those involved.

Read on to see all of Bachelor Nation’s Twitter responses to this sad situation:

Even Paradise’s new bartender, Wells Adams (from JoJo’s season of The Bachelorette and last season of BIP) took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the incident:

And the rest of Bachelor Nation followed in suit:

