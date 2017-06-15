How Bachelor Nation is Responding to the BIP Scandal

When the news broke this week that our favourite show of the summer, Bachelor in Paradise, had been suspended (and possibly even cancelled) due to sexual misconduct allegations between two cast members, the hashtag #RIPBIP started blowing up the internet. While the cast members in question, Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson, have made their official statements—and are both taking legal action—the rest of the season 4 BIP cast is staying pretty mum about the whole situation (probs because of strict ABC contracts). But some Bachelor Nation members, including season 4’s Wells Adams,*have* been taking to Twitter over the past couple days to show their support for all those involved.

Read on to see all of Bachelor Nation’s Twitter responses to this sad situation:

I’m heartbroken about BIP. — Raven (@ravengates09) June 12, 2017

This isn’t about me, idiot. It’s about what happened at BIP. — Raven (@ravengates09) June 12, 2017

My heart has been breaking all day. I’m constantly blown away by how horrible most of you are. — Derek Peth (@PethDerek) June 12, 2017

Please, explain how. I’m open to your suggestions. — Derek Peth (@PethDerek) June 13, 2017

I see now that you misinterpreted my original tweet was. That’s exactly why I said that. Glad we’re thinking along the same lines. — Derek Peth (@PethDerek) June 13, 2017

This is not me fishing for support but being your disappointed father reminding everyone that ALL of us are humans. Stop being assholes. https://t.co/1UJPVUsuPD — Derek Peth (@PethDerek) June 12, 2017

Good people make bad things better. Incredibly thankful for friends, family, chosen family, and this very special bachelor fam #ripbip4 — Taylor Nolan (@taymocha) June 12, 2017

This is larger than BiP. I don’t think expressing being thankful for social support in a shitty situation is making light of things. — Taylor Nolan (@taymocha) June 13, 2017

Been getting asked lots of questions about BIP. This is a very sad situation for all involved and we should respect everyone’s privacy — Lacey Mark (@laceymmark) June 13, 2017

So much fake news out there swirling around — Jasmine (@jasminegoode24) June 12, 2017

Even Paradise’s new bartender, Wells Adams (from JoJo’s season of The Bachelorette and last season of BIP) took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the incident:

And the rest of Bachelor Nation followed in suit:

Thoughts and Prayers for my bachelor family — Nick Viall (@viallnicholas28) June 15, 2017

The franchise you’re all choosing to talk badly about brought me the greatest family of all time #bachelornation — Astrid Loch (@astrid_loch) June 15, 2017

I feel bad for everyone involved… cast and crew… and that people aren’t going to be able to enjoy an experience that meant so much to us https://t.co/QQsAp9fxAd — Tanner Tolbert (@ttolbert05) June 12, 2017

Praying for those that were hurt by today’s events.. respectful love should be our heart’s pursuit #BIP — Caila Quinn (@CailaQuinn) June 12, 2017

All of these contestants (including myself) are supposed to trust these producers who we all think are our “friends”. Yeah…definitely not. — Leah Block (@leahblock) June 12, 2017

I remember the days when the worst things that happened in paradise were fire ants and raccoons… I hope everything is ok! — Clare Crawley (@Clare_Crawley) June 11, 2017

Hopefully everyone is ok in Paradise! How awful would it be if things are true?! Prayers! #BachelorInParadise — Marcus Grodd (@marcusgrodd) June 12, 2017