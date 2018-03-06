Former Bachelor Contestants Are Dragging Arie on Twitter After the Finale

Clearly even Bachelor Nation’s esteemed alum are not down with Arie’s bs from the Season 22 finale

  0
Bekah M, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Taylor from various seasons of The Bachelor franchise, cut together in a collage on a nude background

(Photo: Getty and ABC)

We have finally reached the end of The Bachelor‘s Season 22, but TBH, this finale was straight up infuriating. ICYMI, in the final episode of our fave reality show, Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. proposed to Becca Kufrin and she accepted. BUT TWIST, after the cameras stopped rolling and Arie and Becca settled into their newly engaged lives, we find out that Arie got cold feet. So instead of talking to Becca like a normal human adult, Arie called The Bachelor producers back for an on-camera breakup ambush, filming their entire split and giving ABC enough footage to extend this bs for a FULL HOUR.

If you think I’m using a lot of caps, trust, I wasn’t the only one riled up by what went down. In fact, numerous Bachelor Nation alum dragged Arie on Twitter for his terrible treatment of Becca.


Olivia Caridi
The Bachelor Season 20


Bekah Martinez
The Bachelor Season 22

Sean Low
The Bachelorette Season 8, The Bachelor Season 17


Evan Bass
The Bachelorette Season 12, Bachelor in Paradise Season 3

Taylor Nolan
The Bachelor Season 21,  Bachelor in Paradise Season 4

Ashley Iaconetti
The Bachelor Season 19, Bachelor in Paradise Seasons 2 and 3, Bachelor Winter Games

Kaitlyn Bristowe
The Bachelor Season 19, The Bachelorette Season 11

Derek Peth
The Bachelorette Season 12, Bachelor in Paradise Season 4

Ben Higgins
The Bachelorette Season 11, The Bachelor Season 20, Bachelor Winter Games

Molly Mesnick
The Bachelor Season 13


Kristina Schulman
The Bachelor Season 21, Bachelor in Paradise Season 4

Raven Gates
The Bachelor Season 21, Bachelor in Paradise Season 4

  • Click here for more from our all-Bachelor Nation, all-the-time hub, The Morning After
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
FLARE - Newsletter Signup

Get FLARE’s Need to Know newsletter for your daily dose of up-to-the-minute fashion, beauty, celebrity and news stories hand-picked by our editors—straight to your inbox. Sign up here.
Filed under:

Comments are closed.

Resources