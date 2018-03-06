Former Bachelor Contestants Are Dragging Arie on Twitter After the Finale

We have finally reached the end of The Bachelor‘s Season 22, but TBH, this finale was straight up infuriating. ICYMI, in the final episode of our fave reality show, Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. proposed to Becca Kufrin and she accepted. BUT TWIST, after the cameras stopped rolling and Arie and Becca settled into their newly engaged lives, we find out that Arie got cold feet. So instead of talking to Becca like a normal human adult, Arie called The Bachelor producers back for an on-camera breakup ambush, filming their entire split and giving ABC enough footage to extend this bs for a FULL HOUR.

If you think I’m using a lot of caps, trust, I wasn’t the only one riled up by what went down. In fact, numerous Bachelor Nation alum dragged Arie on Twitter for his terrible treatment of Becca.



Olivia Caridi

The Bachelor Season 20

Wait. Wait. Arie told Bachelor producers he was breaking up with Becca so he could blindside her with cameras present? #TheBachelor — Olivia Caridi (@OliviaCaridi) March 6, 2018



Bekah Martinez

The Bachelor Season 22

that moment when you realize you dodged a bullet @ariejr pic.twitter.com/jkW2dyS5Go — bekah martinez (@whats_ur_sign_) March 6, 2018

hahahahahaha @ariejr is the biggest fucking tool i’ve ever seen. becca is a queen. a goddess. thank the LORD he’s out of her life — bekah martinez (@whats_ur_sign_) March 6, 2018

Sean Low

The Bachelorette Season 8, The Bachelor Season 17

I don’t like this one bit. Shouldn’t have filmed. #thebachelor — Sean Lowe (@SeanLowe09) March 6, 2018



Evan Bass

The Bachelorette Season 12, Bachelor in Paradise Season 3



UPDATE: My 9 year old is refusing to go to bed until he sees the “clip that’s not edited.” 2ND UPDATE: The longer he watches the more I’m concerned about his need for long term therapy #thebachelor — Evan Bass (@ebassclinics) March 6, 2018

Taylor Nolan

The Bachelor Season 21, Bachelor in Paradise Season 4

Arie: “I wanted to do this in person cause I figured it’d be good for us to face now”

Reality: I wanted to do this in person, catch you off guard ON CAMERA to make my season memorable This is fucked up. #TheBachelorFinale — Taylor Nolan (@taymocha) March 6, 2018

Ashley Iaconetti

The Bachelor Season 19, Bachelor in Paradise Seasons 2 and 3, Bachelor Winter Games

I wonder why @ariejr didn’t just say, “I need to date you both longer in real life to make this decision.” — Ashley Iaconetti (@ashleyiaco) March 6, 2018

Kaitlyn Bristowe

The Bachelor Season 19, The Bachelorette Season 11

This is just awful….. why are they filming this https://t.co/1w6O8Rzqz6 — Kaitlyn Bristowe (@kaitlynbristowe) March 6, 2018

Derek Peth

The Bachelorette Season 12, Bachelor in Paradise Season 4

Every school in America should be showing these scenes to young men so they learn how uncomfortable it is to linger and not just give her space #TheBachelor — Derek Peth (@PethDerek) March 6, 2018

Ben Higgins

The Bachelorette Season 11, The Bachelor Season 20, Bachelor Winter Games

How did this breakup end up on camera? Seems like a private conversation. We don’t belong in this conversation….but im still watching #TheBachelor — Benjamin Higgins (@benhiggi) March 6, 2018

Molly Mesnick

The Bachelor Season 13

Wouldn’t you consider learning from the mistakes of those before you – maybe call and ask what NOT to do…like filming the breakup #TheBachelor — Molly Mesnick (@MollyMesnick) March 6, 2018



Kristina Schulman

The Bachelor Season 21, Bachelor in Paradise Season 4

If only Arie was as decisive in relationships as he is in racing… but then again, when was his last win? #TheBachelor — Kristina Schulman (@kristinaschulma) March 6, 2018

Raven Gates

The Bachelor Season 21, Bachelor in Paradise Season 4

Me waking up this morning after what Arie did to Becca last night. #thebachelor pic.twitter.com/57yv4raBXr — Raven Gates (@ravengates09) March 6, 2018