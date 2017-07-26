Follow These IG Accounts Immediately for All Your BTS Bachelor Needs

If you’re like us, Tuesday through Sunday are the most treacherous days of your week. And if you’re one of those Monday haters, you obviously don’t watch The Bachelor or its equally amazing counterparts—The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise. Non-Bachelor days are the actual worst (and don’t even get me started on the off season) but luckily there’s a way to fill that empty void: Instagram! Whether you’re desperate to get the inside scoop on upcoming episodes, or if you want to feel like you’re traveling the world with the cast, or, if you just can’t get enough of all things Bachelor—these behind-the-scenes Instagram accounts are here for all your Bachelor Nation needs. So sit back, relax, and make *every* day a Bachelor day!
First, we’ll start with the obvious just in case (but like, you should really be following these accounts already):
The official IG account for The Bachelor…
aaanddd The Bachelorette.
@therachlindsay’s ready to get back to the ride of her life! #TheBachelorette returns Monday at 8|7c on ABC!
A post shared by bacheloretteabc (@bacheloretteabc) on
And don’t forget about Bachelor in Paradise!!
If you don’t follow Chris Harrison on all social media platforms, pls do so. Right now.
I love the look @therachlindsay gives me as I stalk her outside her suite in #Dallas #thebachelorette
A post shared by Chris Harrison (@chrisbharrison) on
Moving on to the producers, because if you *really* want to feel like you’re a part of the journey, they’re the peops to follow:
**Warning: following these accounts may result in life jealousy, leading to you quitting your job and following your lifelong dream of becoming a Bachelor producer**
The crazy-haired dude below is Elan Gale, a.k.a one of the top-dog producers, so you *know* he has all the best pics.
Not only does this producer capture the coolest BTS moments (like the one below), her entire Instagram is just super cute and defs worth the follow.
Brb, living vicariously through this lucky Bach producer.
Goodbye Denmark… Hello Geneva! Hope this caught your attention because #TheBachelorette is back on tonight! #bachelornation #ObviouslyNotTourists #final6
A post shared by Megan Firestone (@mfirestone12) on
Thank you, Lindsay Liles, for blessing us with this BTS shirtless pic of our Deanie baby. *Insert all the heart-eye emojis*
While you’re at it, you might as well follow the show’s stylist, Cary Fetman:
For inside deets on what the Bachelor/ette wears every ep (like this bomb outfit of Rachel’s).
@therachlindsay having a fancy date shopping for his & hers @breitling watches with @thebryanabasolo Rachels in a @tibi white crop turtleneck sweater & @ramybrook white wide leg pants. A necklace & earrings by @nanfusco rings by @thewoodsfinejewelry & a stack of diamond rings by @suzannekalan #makeup by @ginamo11 #bachelorette #bachelornation @bacheloretteabc
A post shared by Cary Fetman (@caryfetman) on
Plus the show’s MUA, Gina Modica:
For all the BTS beauty goals you’ll ever need.
Tonight’s Rose look. @therachlindsay @bacheloretteabc #bachelornation #makeupbyginamodica Eyes – @inglot_usa #50 @maccosmetics chilled on ice @maccosmetics blackground Blush @narsissist outlaw&dolce vita Lips- @maccosmetics cultured Lip liner – @butterlondon “really rose ” #skincare @glycelenekim #bodyglow @spraydisole #foundation @temptu #concealer @amazingcosmetics #powder @janeiredale #stylist @caryfetman @krystine_couch #gown @randirahm
And lastly, we couldn’t forget about our very own Canadian spin-off:
Follow this account for all things Bachelor/ette Canada:
Is Double #ManCrushMonday a thing? Because how are we supposed to choose between these two studs. #MCM #BacheloretteCA
A post shared by The Bachelor Canada (@bachcan) on
Watch The Bachelorette Mondays at 8:00 p.m. EST on City. Then, head on over to FLARE.com/themorningafter for recaps from Vicky Mochama and Sharleen Joynt, plus loads of other Bachelorette content!
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
Get FLARE’s Need to Know newsletter for your daily dose of up-to-the-minute fashion, beauty, celebrity and news stories hand-picked by our editors—straight to your inbox. Sign up here.